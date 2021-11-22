If you rely on Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits and want to start or return to work, Social Security can help.
Ticket to Work (Ticket) is a program that supports career development for SSDI beneficiaries who want to work and progress toward financial independence. The Ticket program is free and voluntary. Learn more about the Ticket to Work program at www.ssa.gov/work or call the Ticket to Work Help Line at 1-866-968-7842 or 1-866-833-2967 (TTY) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
If you receive Social Security disability benefits in Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands and are interested in giving yourself the opportunity to return to work at your own pace and without fear, call the Movement to Achieve Independent Living at 787-758-7901. If you reside in Puerto Rico, it is also recommended that you call the Program for the Protection and Defense for Beneficiaries of Social Security Disability at 787-725-2333.
Your job isn’t just a source of income — it can be a vehicle to independence or the beginning step to fulfilling your dreams. Let our Ticket to Work program help you achieve your goals.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Social Security could not receive visitors at their field office except for previously arranged appointments on special limited critical situations. However, they continue providing services by phone and internet. If you have questions on Social Security benefits and services, access www.socialsecurity.gov. You could also access their automated services at 1-800-772-1213 or call your local Social Security office Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To locate the telephone number of your local field office, please input your residential zip code at www.ssa.gov/locator.