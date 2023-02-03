U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith announced Friday the arrest of two Spirit Airlines passengers who attempted to smuggle cocaine concealed in frozen conch.
Edward Saldana, 36, and Bianca Torres, 34, both of St. Croix, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Emile A. Henderson, III, for their initial appearance hearing after being charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
According to court documents, on Jan. 23, Saldana and Torres were ticketed passengers on Spirit Airlines Flight No. NK449 from St. Croix to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
“During their primary inspection at the Henry Rohlsen Airport, both Saldana and Torres were in possession of carry-on cooler bags containing individually wrapped packages of frozen conch. Upon inspection of the packages, Customs and Border Patrol agents discovered four kilograms of a white powdery substance concealed inside the frozen conch. The powered substance later field tested positive for cocaine hydrochloride,” Smith said in the released statement.
If convicted, Saldana and Torres face a minimum of five years and maximum of 40 years in prison.
According to the statement, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.
The case is being investigated by the U.S. Customs Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Melissa P. Ortiz.