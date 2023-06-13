Eleven athletes representing the U.S. Virgin Islands open competition this week in the International Powerlifting Federation’s 2023 World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships.

Entered from the USVI are St. Thomas lifters Alex Dennis and Levent Erdem, all of whom train at the Rock Life CrossFit gym on St. Thomas. Also competing for the U.S. Virgin Islands are Sue Elwyn, Andi Riley, Deshawnie Larrimore, Kimberly Walford, Cassie Bordes, Monique Boddie, Desiree Wilkins, Joe Jordan and Garmez Parks.