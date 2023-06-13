Eleven athletes representing the U.S. Virgin Islands open competition this week in the International Powerlifting Federation’s 2023 World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships.
Entered from the USVI are St. Thomas lifters Alex Dennis and Levent Erdem, all of whom train at the Rock Life CrossFit gym on St. Thomas. Also competing for the U.S. Virgin Islands are Sue Elwyn, Andi Riley, Deshawnie Larrimore, Kimberly Walford, Cassie Bordes, Monique Boddie, Desiree Wilkins, Joe Jordan and Garmez Parks.
Walford, a seven-time IPF world champion, leads the USVI contingent, competing in the women’s 76-kilogram division. Also competing in the women’s divisions are Elwyn (52 kilograms), Riley (57 kilograms), Larrimore (63 kilograms), Bordes (84 kilograms), and Boddie and Wilkins (over-84 kilograms).
Among the men’s lifters, Dennis is competing in the 105-kilogram division, while Jordan is in the 74-kilogram division and Erdem and Parks are in the 120-kilogram division.
The World Championships began Sunday at the InterContinental Hotel’s InterContinental Arena Conference Center in Valetta, Malta, in the Mediterranean Sea, and will run through Sunday, June 18. All events are being livestreamed on the Olympics Channel at www.olympics.com.