More than 70 students representing 10 St. Thomas schools took part in the Rotary Club of St. Thomas Sunrise’s 11th annual Rotary Sunrise Kids Triathlon.
The kids triathlon, open to students ages 5-15, was held Saturday morning at Magens Bay Beach
Cash awards were made to the athletics programs at two St. Thomas schools – Antilles School with 21 students and Addelita Cancryn Junior High School with 12 students – that had the most entrants in the Kids Triathlon.
In addition, donations will be made to several athletic programs as chosen by the 14 homeschooled students that competed in the Kids Triathlon.
The top three finishers in each age group in both individual and relay competition were:
Age 5-8 Individual: Emmanuel George of Joseph Sibilly Elementary School won the division, with Antilles School’s Matias Mejias coming in second and Sawyer Shanklin of Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy third.
Age 5-8 Relay: Antilles School’s Adrianna Gumbs and V.I. Montessori’s Sage Ceasar won the division. J’Lan Smith and Leigend Beres Esprit-Lewis of Ulla F. Muller Elementary School, and Eshanel Lenhardt of Yvonne E. Milliner Bowsky Elementary School finished second. Homeschoolers Mica Haddox and Isla Edwards, and Perry Pittaluga of V.I. Montessori came in third.
Age 9-11 Individual: Homeschooler Finn Hodgins won the division title, with Le Juan van Beverhoudt of Memorial Moravian School finishing second and Bennert Auchicloss of All Saints Cathedral School coming in third.
Age 9-11 Relay: Antilles School’s Tegan Uszenski and homeschooler Avery Pearsall won the division. Antilles School trio Kadmiel Warrell, Maxwell Nichols and Jacob Kalloo finished second; and Antilles School classmates Greer Scholes, Edward Uszenski and Jackson Lowe finished third.
Age 12-15 Individual: Homeschoolers took the top two spots, with Juelz Hood winning and Keanie Hood coming in second.
Age 12-15 Relay: Addelita Cancryn Junior High’s Isaiah Dupigny, Jean-Wilson Joseph and Traie Merrifield won the division, with Cancryn Junior High classmates Allijson Monsanto, Jaylen Maloon and Cameera O’Neal coming in second.