A dozen high school student-athletes from the U.S. Virgin Islands will depart today for a three-week baseball clinic in Florida.
The players – ranging in ages from 13 to 17 -- will attend the camp at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., which begins Monday and runs through Aug. 4. A group of younger players will attend a similar camp later this year.
Attending the camp will be Charlotte Amalie High School students Kibwe Belle Jr., K’Nard Callendar, Roshard Lewis, Terrence Livisay Jr., Andre Matthew, Kidane Stephens and Ki’Mani Thomas; Ivanna Eudora Kean High School students Ajai Larcheveaux and Anerae Mason, Seventh Day Adventist School student LyDale Brathwaite, Central High School student Na-Jaii Hospedales, and Educational Complex High School student O’Shea James.
The 12 players were picked based on their skills, attitude, potential for improvement and academics, and come from both the St. Thomas/St. John and St. Croix districts.
Local non-profit Livewire Sports Inc. partnered with the V.I. Education Department to put the program together, with funding assistance from the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation and V.I. Finance departments and the Virgin Islands Lottery; and local business Together We Stand mobile food van.