19 from USVI to swim at CARIFTA Championships
The U.S. Virgin Islands will send 19 junior swimmers to compete in the 2023 Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) Swimming Championships, officials with the Virgin Islands Swimming Federation announced Tuesday.
The 2023 CARIFTA Championships will be held April 6-10 at the Enith Brigitha Sports Center pool in Willemstad, Curacao, with teams from 25 Caribbean territories entered.
The meet was originally set to be held in St. Lucia, but was shifted to Curacao last September over concerns that the pool facilities would not be ready in time, according to a report by Jamaica’s Nationwide News Network. This is the first time Curacao has hosted the championships since 2005.
Two of the USVI swimmers — St. Croix’s Kaeden Gleason and Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer — are pulling double-duty at the CARIFTA Championships, swimming in both the closed-course aquatics meet as well as the CARIFTA Open-Water Championships on April 10.
The U.S. Virgin Islands has four swimmers taking part in the five-kilometer open-water events, the most ever by the territory. Also entered are St. Croix’s Evan Dykstra and St. Thomas’ Veronica Leinenbach.
Also competing for the USVI in the aquatics championships are St. Croix’s Diella Maynard and St. Thomas’ Lisa Melwani, Zoe Danet and Reagan Uszenski in the 11-12 girls division; St. Croix’s Teague Gleason and St. Thomas’ Zion John Baptiste in the 11-12 boys division; St. Thomas’ Sasha Poe and St. Croix’s Riley Miller, Madelyn Donnelly and Kameryn Padgett in the 13-14 girls division; St. Croix’s Daryan Maynard, Nick Crikelair and Sawyer Holley in the 13-14 boys division; and St. Croix’s Gaby Evora and St. Thomas’ Lindsay Barr in the 15-17 girls division.
Coaching the USVI team is John Vasbinder.
Entries still open for 2023 Dolphin Derby Tournament
Entries are still open for the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club’s annual Dolphin Derby fishing tournament.
The tournament is scheduled for Sunday, April 2, in the waters off St. Thomas, with cash and other awards presented to the top finishes in several categories.
The top prize — a $25,000 bonus — will go to the angler landing the largest dolphin (mahi-mahi) weighing over 55 pounds.
A cash prize will also go for the Best Boat award, as determined by the total weight of dolphin caught during tournament hours.
The “captain’s meeting” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at the VIGHC’s headquarters in Red Hook, St. Thomas. On April 2, lines can go in the water at 6:30 a.m., and all boats must be at IGY’s American Yacht Harbor Marina by 4 p.m. for their fish to qualify for weigh in.
The entry fee is $300 per boat, and covers four rods, with each additional rod $50 to a limit of six rods per boat.
For more information, call 340-775-9144, email usvigfc@gmail.com or visit the V.I. Game Fishing Club’s website at www.vigfc.com.
Registration open for WSTC’s Junior Open
Registration is under way for the West Side Tennis Club’s Junior Open tennis tournament on St. Thomas.
The tournament will be held Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2 at the Doris E. Hodge Tennis Courts in Subbase.
The tournament is open to all junior-level players. Registration forms are available at the Hodge Tennis Courts.
For more information or to get a registration form, email lsteelband@aol.com or call 340-643-1495.
20th Beach to Beach Power Swim registration opens
Registration is now open for the Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park’s 20th anniversary Beach to Beach Power Swim open water races.
The 2023 version of the annual Power Swim is scheduled for Sunday, May 28, with races of three different lengths starting at Maho Beach.
A practice swim will be held at 8 a.m. May 7. A pre-race meeting will be held May 27, to discuss the race and safety procedeures.
The registration deadline is 3 p.m. May 19.
The entry fee is $65 for adult individuals and $195 for adult relay teams; and $30 for youth individuals and $90 for youth relay teams (ages 17-under).
For more information, visit the Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park’s website, www.friendsvinp.org; email info@friendsvinp.org or call 340-779-4940.