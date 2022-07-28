TORTOLA — Two British Virgin Islands women will make history next week when they suit up for Great Britain in the European Women’s Baseball Championships set for Aug. 3-6 in Montpellier, France. They are the first BVI women to represent Great Britain at the tourney.

Darier Malone, 29, and Claury Scatliffe, 20, depart today for the event. Both Scatliffe and Malone play for the BVI Softball Women’s League champions Synergy. Scatliffe is a catcher-outfielder while Malone is a shortstop-second baseman.