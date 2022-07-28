TORTOLA — Two British Virgin Islands women will make history next week when they suit up for Great Britain in the European Women’s Baseball Championships set for Aug. 3-6 in Montpellier, France. They are the first BVI women to represent Great Britain at the tourney.
Darier Malone, 29, and Claury Scatliffe, 20, depart today for the event. Both Scatliffe and Malone play for the BVI Softball Women’s League champions Synergy. Scatliffe is a catcher-outfielder while Malone is a shortstop-second baseman.
Prior to Malone and Scatliffe, BVI male athletes Kennard Dawson, Nateshon Thomas, Shamoy Christopher and Demoi Hodge represented Great Britain in the men’s version of tournament held in Italy last year.
Scatliffe said she first heard of the European tournament from Dawson, Thomas and Virgin Islands Softball Baseball Association General Secretary Bria Smith, then she contacted Great Britain baseball officials. Scatliffe said she was told by the officials to submit videos showcasing her skills.
“I was surprised. I’m all the way here in the British Virgin Islands and I’m getting an invitation for a baseball team — especially for women’s international baseball,” Scatliffe said. “The first thing I thought about was getting to play baseball because I wanted to play baseball since I was young, but had to switch to softball since I was a girl. Now, I’m looking forward to getting on a pro team and having more opportunities with the Great Britain team.”
Scatliffe said she had the support of her teammates as well as Dawson and Hodge, who helped with the videos, which focused on her skills in all aspects of baseball, including hitting, fielding and running the bases.
Scatliffe got her baseball start with the late Terrance Chinnery, who helped develop players in St. Thomas and St. John before moving to the BVI in 1997.
“Chino has taught me everything, to be honest,” she said. “He taught me to be a baseball pitcher, and he knew I had an arm. He knew I had potential as a pitcher, even though I was a girl. He helped me a lot and I got to play regional baseball in St. Thomas. Chino has always been in my life. It was because of his help that I have become the person I am today.”
Malone said she was shocked when she learned that she had made the Great Britian team. With the assistance of players from her Diamonds Softball Academy — which she runs on afternoons at the E. Walwyn Brewley Softball Park — she was able to put together videos for the Great Britain officials that displayed her baseball skills.
“This opportunity still has me in shock. I kept it a secret even from my parents for a very long time,” she said.
Malone, who also coaches the Raiders men’s softball team that is currently tied with the Pirates at 1-1 in the Terrance Chinnery softball league playoffs, injured her right thumb while participating in a softball tournament on St. Croix last month held in honor of Chinnery. She has recovered and is prepared for the European championships.
“There are many talents in this little island we call home and I can say that because since I started Diamonds I’ve seen so many talented boys and girls, but they need to get an opportunity to showcase their talents,” Malone said.