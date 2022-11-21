ST. THOMAS — Belmont’s men’s basketball team won’t have a chance at becoming a repeat winner of the Paradise Jam.

But the Bruins have a chance at emerging from the tournament with their first winning streak after taking down George Mason 66-62 on Saturday night in a consolation-round game at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.

