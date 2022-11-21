ST. THOMAS — Belmont’s men’s basketball team won’t have a chance at becoming a repeat winner of the Paradise Jam.
But the Bruins have a chance at emerging from the tournament with their first winning streak after taking down George Mason 66-62 on Saturday night in a consolation-round game at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
Belmont (2-3) — which won the 2020 Paradise Jam when it was held in Washington, D.C., due to the COVID-19 pandemic — overcame an eight-point deficit in the first half to snap a three-game losing streak.
Ben Sheppard scored a game-high 24 points to lead three players in double figures for the Bruins. Freshmen Cade Tyson added 14 points and Ja’Kobi Gillespie had 13 points.
DeVon Cooper led the Patriots (2-3) with 15 points. Josh Oduro added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Ginika Ojiako had 10 points and seven boards.
Early on, it was George Mason that was in control, scoring the game’s opening eight points and leading for most of the first half. But Belmont kept things close after the Patriots’ opening surge, eventually tying the game at 26-all on Tyson’s layup with 5 minutes, 20 seconds left. Gillespie then put the Bruins ahead 65 seconds later on his layup as Belmont would take a 30-26 lead at the half.
However, the second half was a lot more exciting, with eight lead changes and four ties.
George Mason would again go ahead by eight points, the last at 52-44 on Cooper’s 3-pointer with 9:28 remaining, only to see the tide again swing back the Bruins’ way.
The Patriots’ last lead came with 3:25 left, when Ojiako’s layup put them up 59-57. But Sheppard’s three-point play 11 seconds later put Belmont ahead to stay.
George Mason had a chance to tie the game in the final minute, after Bailey’s 3-pointer with 33 second left cut the Bruins’ lead to 64-62. But after getting the ball back on a turnover, Cooper missed a layup along the baseline with 16 seconds left, with Belmont center Even Brauns grabbing the rebound. Gillespie sealed the win with two free throws with six seconds left.
Ben Sheppard, Belmont: The 6-foot-6 senior guard became the 22nd Bruins player to pass 1,000 career points (he now has 1,013 points). Sheppard was 10 of 14 from the field (including 1 of 2 on 3-pointers) and 3 of 6 on free throws. But he also made a big contribution on the defensive end with six steals.
DeVon Cooper, George Mason: The 6-4 grad student guard had his third straight double-digit scoring game by making five 3-pointers (on 12 attempts). But he missed both of his two-point attempts — including that fateful layup — finishing the game at 5 of 14 on the field.
Belmont gets a day off before taking on Howard in the Paradise Jam’s fifth-place game at 4:15 p.m. today.
Meanwhile, George Mason will face Buffalo in the seventh-place game at 2 p.m. today.
— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.