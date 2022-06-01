After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Northside Sportfishing Club’s 2022 Bastille Day Kingfish Tournament will be held on July 10, club officials announced Wednesday.
Registration for the tournament will be held July 5 at Neptune Fishing Supply in Red Hook on the East End of St. Thomas, and will conclude at 6 p.m. July 9. The signup fee is $45 for adults and $35 for juniors ages 8-17.
The event’s Captain’s Meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 8 at the Hull Bay Hideaway bar-restaurant, where the tournament’s awards ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. July 10.
Competing anglers can put lines in the water at 5:30 a.m. July 10, with the cutoff time 12 p.m. The weigh-ins will also be held at Hull Bay Hideaway.
The last Bastille Day Kingfish Tournament held in 2019 drew nearly 170 entries, including 30 junior anglers, aboard 55 boats. St. Thomas’ Matthew Bryan took the top Kingfish prize that year, landing a 43.45-pounder.
Prizes will also be awarded in a dozen other categories, including Best Boat, Best Captain, Best Male and Female Anglers, Best Junior Male and Female Anglers, and for other fish species such as barracuda, bonito and mack.
Proceeds from the Bastille Day Kingfish Tournament will benefit Joseph Sibilly Elementary School, Nana Baby Children’s Home, St. Thomas Rescue and the St. Thomas Civil Air Patrol, as well as provide college scholarships.
For more information, call 340-998-0854 or visit the Northside Sportfishing Club’s Facebook page.