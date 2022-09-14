Registration is now underway for the 2022 Three Sheets Regatta, a sailboat race involving stops on all three islands in the U.S. Virgin Islands set for Dec. 1-4.
This is the second year the Three Sheets Regatta has been held. Last year, six boats took part in what was a “dry run” of the event, which races from St. John to St. Croix, then on to the finish on St. Thomas.
This year’s Three Sheets Regatta will begin Dec. 2 in Coral Bay, St. John, and race to the finish line in the Buck Island Channel on St. Croix.
After an off-day Dec. 3, the race will conclude Dec. 4 with the entries racing from the Buck Island Channel start to the finish line in Charlotte Amalie Harbor on St. Thomas.
Racing will begin each day at 8 a.m. Atlantic. The regatta will follow the current international Racing Rules of Sailing.
The entry fee is $150 per boat, and must be submitted by the Dec. 1 on-site registration day, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Coral Bay.