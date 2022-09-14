Registration is now underway for the 2022 Three Sheets Regatta, a sailboat race involving stops on all three islands in the U.S. Virgin Islands set for Dec. 1-4.

This is the second year the Three Sheets Regatta has been held. Last year, six boats took part in what was a “dry run” of the event, which races from St. John to St. Croix, then on to the finish on St. Thomas.