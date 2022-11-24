ISLAND DIVISION Today’s Games
2 p.m.: Wisconsin vs. Georgia
4:15 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth vs. Seton Hall
2 p.m.: Seton Hall vs. Wisconsin
4:15 p.m.: Georgia vs. Virginia Commonwealth
2 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth vs. Wisconsin
4:15 p.m.: Seton Hall vs. Georgia
REEF DIVISION Today’s Games
6:45 p.m.: Northern Arizona vs. Arkansas
9 p.m.: Clemson vs. Kansas State
6:45 p.m.: Kansas State vs. Northern Arizona
9 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Clemson
6:45 p.m.: Clemson vs. Northern Arizona
9 p.m.: Kansas State vs. Arkansas