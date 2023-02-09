TODAY’S GAMES
Boys Division
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
TODAY’S GAMES
Boys Division
3 p.m.: Central High School vs. Antilles School
4:15 p.m.: Ivanna Eudora Kean High School vs. Charlotte Amalie High School
8 p.m.: Charlotte Amalie High School vs. All Saints Cathedral School
Girls Division
5:30 p.m.: Central High School vs. Antilles School
6:45 p.m.: Ivanna Eudora Kean High School vs. Charlotte Amalie High School
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Boys Division
4:45 p.m.: Ivanna Eudora Kean High School vs. All Saints Cathedral School
6 p.m.: Gifft Hill School vs. Antilles School
8:30 p.m.: Good Hope Country Day School vs. Charlotte Amalie High School
Girls Division
3:30 p.m.: Ivanna Eudora Kean High School vs. Antilles School
7:15 p.m.: Central High School vs. Good Hope Country Day School
9:45 p.m.: Charlotte Amalie High School vs. Antilles School
11 p.m.: Good Hope Country Day School vs. Ivanna Eudora Kean High School
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Boys Division
9 a.m.: Ivanna Eudora Kean High School vs. Good Hope Country Day School
11:30 a.m.: Central High School vs. Gifft Hill School
12:45 p.m.: Good Hope Country Day School vs. All Saints Cathedral School
3:15 p.m.: Second place Pool A vs. first place Pool B
4:30 p.m.: Second place Pool B vs. first place Pool A
8:15 p.m.: Third place Pool B vs. third place Pool A
9:30 p.m.: Championship game
Girls Division
10:15 a.m.: Ivanna Eudora Kean High School vs. Central High School
2 p.m.: Good Hope Country Day School vs. Charlotte Amalie High School
5:45 p.m.: Central High School vs. Charlotte Amalie High School
7 p.m.: Good Hope Country Day School vs. Antilles School