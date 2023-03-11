Registration is now open for the Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park’s 20th anniversary Beach to Beach Power Swim open water races.
The 2023 version of the annual Power Swim is scheduled for Sunday, May 28, with races of three different lengths starting at Maho Beach.
The longest race, 3.5 miles, will finish at Hawksnest Beach. The intermediate course (2.25 miles) will finish at Trunk Bay Beach, and the one-mile short course will finish at Cinnamon Beach.
Individual and relay team events will be held in the 20th Beach to Beach Power Swim. Pre-race registration will be held between 7-7:30 a.m. on race day, with the first race starting at 8 a.m.
A practice swim – from Maho Beach to Cinnamon Beach – will be held at 8 a.m. Sunday, May 7. A pre-race meeting will be held Saturday, May 27, to discuss the race and safety procedeures.
The entry fee is $65 for adult individuals and $195 for adult relay teams; and $30 for youth individuals and $90 for youth relay teams (ages 17-under).