Belmont Bruins
Head coach: Casey Alexander (fourth year).
2022-2023 Record: 1-2.
Last game: Lost to Lipscomb 77-75 on Monday.
Notes: The Bruins are making their second appearance in three years in Paradise Jam. They won the tournament in 2020 when a four-team field played in Washington, D.C., due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boston College War Eagles
Head coach: Hugh Grant (second year).
2022-2023 Record: 2-1.
Last game: Lost to Maine 69-64 on Monday.
Notes: The Eagles are making their third appearance in Paradise Jam, winning in 2003 and also playing in 2009. … Grant is coaching his fourth Jam; he was an assistant with Winthrop (2004), Wichita State (2007) and Clemson (2010).
Buffalo Bulls
Head coach: Jim Whitesell (fourth year).
2022-2023 Record: 1-2.
Last game: Lost to No. 25 Connecticut 84-64 on Tuesday.
Notes: The Bulls are making their first appearance in Paradise Jam. … Buffalo assistant coach Angres Thorpe has past experience at Paradise Jam, having been an assistant at Saint Louis during the team’s appearance in 2004.
Drake Bulldogs
Head coach: Darian DeVries (fifth season).
2022-2023 Record: 2-0.
Last game: Beat Wofford 80-72 on Monday.
Notes: The Bulldogs are making their third appearance in Paradise Jam, also playing in the tournament in 2011 and 2017. … Assistant coach Corey Edwards has past experience at Paradise Jam, having played at George Mason during the team’s appearance in 2012.
George Mason Patriots
Head coach: Kim English (second season).
2022-2023 Record: 2-1.
Last game: Beat American 73-56 on Sunday.
Notes: The Patriots are making their third appearance in Paradise Jam, also playing in 2012 and 2020. … English has past experience at Paradise Jam, having been an assistant coach at Colorado in 2017 and at Tulsa in 2015.
Howard Bison
Head coach: Kenneth Blakeney (third season).
2022-2023 Record: 2-2.
Last game: Beat Gallaudet 108-56 on Sunday.
Notes: The Bison are making their second appearance in Paradise Jam, also playing in the 2020 held in Washington, D.C., due to the COVID-19 pandemic. … Assistant coach Rod Balanis has past experience at Paradise Jam, having been an assistant at Notre Dame in 2007.
Tarleton State Texans
Head coach: Billy Gillespie (third season).
2022-2023 Record: 1-1
Last game: Beat Kansas Christian 95-49 on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Notes: Texans are making their first appearance in Paradise Jam. … Was an NCAA Division II program until starting the transition to Division I in 2020.
Wyoming Cowboys
Head coach: Jeff Linder (third season).
2022-2023 Record: 2-1.
Last game: Lost to Southeastern Louisiana 76-72 on Sunday.
Notes: The Cowboys are making their first appearance in Paradise Jam. … Wyoming had its most wins last season since the 2014-2015 season, and made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015.
— Bill Kiser