ST. THOMAS — A fleet of 8- to 15-year-old sailors from Antigua, Canada, the Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands will race Optimist dinghies in the TOTE Clinic, which begins today and runs through Wednesday; the TOTE Team Race on Thursday, and the International Optimist Regatta, which runs Friday through Sunday.
This trio of events is one of the longest-running annual little-boat regattas in the the Caribbean. What makes it unique is the combination of instruction, team and fleet racing all in one week, which includes beginners and advanced sailors alike. Plus, like other regattas held at the St. Thomas Yacht Club earlier this year, protocols are in place for a COVID-safe event.
“We’re pleased to welcome our local, regional and international sailors and their families, and look forward to sharing our ideal sailing conditions and the opportunity this event offers for our junior competitors to renew and make new friendships,” said regatta director Hollis Jenkins. “We are very proud that several past winners and participants of the IOR have gone on to become high school national champions, college All-Americans, and on the world sailing stage, first ranked match racers, one-design class world champions, Olympians and team members of America’s Cup campaigns.”
Two U.S. Virgin Islands sailors to especially watch this year are 14-year-old Tanner Krygsveld and 11-year-old Coby Fagan, both from St. Thomas. Krygsveld finished fifth and Fagan 40th at the Optimist North American Championships, held in Mexico earlier this month.
“I’m looking forward to racing with friends from other teams that I haven’t seen in a long time because I haven’t been to any regattas in over a year,” said Fagen, who will race in the Blue Fleet for ages 11-12. “My strategy is to sail fast, be in the first row on the starts, and don’t focus on results.”
One Caribbean regional sailor who will give Virgin Islands’ sailors a race for the podium is Rogelio Casellas from Puerto Rico, who finished fourth overall at the Opti North Americans.
“I think the [Opti North Americans] prepared me for the [International Opti Regatta] in a wise way … in setting goals and working towards them,” said the 14-year-old Casellas, who like Krygsveld will sail in the Red Fleet for ages 13-15. “Before that championship, I set my vision to finish in the top five. I learned to believe more in myself and that hard work at practice pays off. I am mostly looking forward to sailing well and spending time and hanging out with sailor friends.”
Thirteen international coaches — most of them national team coaches and some considered the best Optimist coaches in the United States and the world — make the clinic as instructive as it is inspirational for the participating junior sailors.
“The focus for this year’s clinic will be on starts,” said Team ISV coach Agustin “Argy” Resano. “In the Optimist fleets, starts are the most important aspect of the race. The great success of the clinic is that we have around 90 boats registered in the championship fleet. There aren’t many clinics in the world with this number of boats, and it is the perfect opportunity to work on big fleet starts.
“Regarding the [International Opti Regatta] itself, we always get the highest-level sailors in the U.S. and nowadays, the U.S. is ranked among the top five countries in the world for Optimist sailing. Overall, it’s a great week of sailing. It’s usually hard to get a clinic, team race and three-day regatta all in one week, but the Caribbean, especially St. Thomas, is one of the few places where we can accomplish this due to the great conditions.”
Over a dozen teams are expected for the TOTE Team Race on Thursday.
The International Opti Regatta is hosted by the Virgin Islands Sailing Association, and sanctioned by the Caribbean Sailing Association.
The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, June 20. Trophies will be awarded to the top five sailors in each fleet and top three overall. Additional trophies include the Peter Ives’ Perpetual Trophy, the Chuck Fuller Sportsmanship Award and the top female sailor. The Sea Star Perpetual Trophy will be inscribed with the names of the sailors on the winning team racing team. A new Perpetual Trophy, introduced in 2017, is inscribed with the overall winners from the past 27 years.
This year’s event will follow an eco-friendly theme. Sailors will be encouraged to recycle all plastic water bottles, use the reusable water bottle in the goodie bag throughout the regatta, keep all lunch bags and wrapping out of the water, pick up any trash on shore and accept drinks without straws.