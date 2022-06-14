ST. THOMAS — The biggest annual “little boat” regatta in the Caribbean kicks off this week.
The 29th St. Thomas International Optimist Regatta began a week full of sailing for young sailors on Monday with the first of three days of the Tote Sailing Clinic.
Race Week begins in earnest with the Tote Team Race on Thursday, followed by the International Optimist Regatta from Friday through Sunday.
A fleet of more than 100 sailors ages 8 to 15 from Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and from the mainland United States will compete in eight-foot-long, single-sail Optimist-class sailboats. What makes this coming week unique is the combination of instruction, team and fleet racing, which includes beginners and advanced sailors alike, all in one event.
“We’re pleased to welcome our local, regional, and international sailors, with their family, friends, and coaches to share in the ideal sailing conditions and warm hospitality here in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said Emily Zimmerman, the IOR’s director and commodore of the St. Thomas Yacht Club.
“This event not only provides an opportunity for our young competitors to contest their sailing skills but also to renew and forge new friendships. What’s more, we are proud that in the nearly three decades this event has taken place, several past winners and participants have gone on to excel in the sport. Specifically, our IOR alumni have become high school national champions, college All-Americans, and on the world sailing stage, No. 1 ranked match racers, one-design class world champions, Olympians, and team members of America’s Cup campaigns.”
Nearly a dozen international coaches, most of whom are national team coaches and all considered among the best Optimist coaches in the U.S. and world, make the clinic as instructive as it is inspirational for the registered junior sailors.
Two new annual awards will be introduced this year, one for competitors and the other for coaches.
The Founders Trophy will be awarded to the IOR’s top female sailor. It’s designed to promote the participation of more young women in this event as well as to honor the IOR’s past top female sailors via a name plaque on the perpetual trophy.
Also new this year is the Coaches Cup Challenge Opti Race on Wednesday starting at 5 p.m.
In other awards, trophies will be awarded to the top five sailors in each fleet — Red (ages 13-15), Blue (ages 11-12), White (age 10 and under), and Green (beginners) — and top three sailors overall by score.
A Perpetual Trophy, introduced in 2017, is inscribed with the overall winner’s names from the past 28 years. Additional trophies include the Peter Ives’ Perpetual Trophy and the Chuck Fuller Sportsmanship Award. The Sea Star Perpetual Trophy will be inscribed with the names of the sailors on the winning team racing team.
Also new in 2022, winners in the Red (ages 13-15), Blue (ages 11-12), and White (age 10-and under) fleets will receive signature Virgin Islands-styled Lite Up Watches from Cardow Jewelers, each in coordinated Red, Blue, and White colors.
Perfect for junior sailors, the timepieces are water resistant and feature a silicon band, flashlight, light-up feature and an outline of all three U.S. Virgin Islands on the face.