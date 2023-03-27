A scoreless tie ended with a goal midway through the second half, giving Turks and Caicos Islands a 1-0 victory over the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national soccer team Saturday in their CONCACAF Nations League group play match.

Turks and Caicos Islands midfielder Jeff Beljour’s score from just inside the goal box in the 69th minute provided the match’s only point. It was set up when forward Billy Forbes got through the Dashing Eagles’ defense, giving Beljour a wide-open shot that deflected off USVI goalkeeper Ramius Stiehler.