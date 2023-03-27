A scoreless tie ended with a goal midway through the second half, giving Turks and Caicos Islands a 1-0 victory over the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national soccer team Saturday in their CONCACAF Nations League group play match.
Turks and Caicos Islands midfielder Jeff Beljour’s score from just inside the goal box in the 69th minute provided the match’s only point. It was set up when forward Billy Forbes got through the Dashing Eagles’ defense, giving Beljour a wide-open shot that deflected off USVI goalkeeper Ramius Stiehler.
The outcome shook up the League C, Group A standings, with Turks and Caicos Islands moving to third at 2-3-0 (six points) and the U.S. Virgin Islands falling to last at 1-3-1 (four points).
The top half of the standings also went through a shakeup, with Sint Maarten moving to second place (2-1-2, eight points) after routing group leader Bonaire (3-1-1, 10 points) 6-1 on Saturday.
The Dashing Eagles entered Saturday’s match at the TCIFA National Academy stadium in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands, sitting in third place in the group standings and confident after taking a 3-2 victory over Turks and Caicos last June.
However, Turks and Caicos Islands came out on the attack early in Saturday’s match, missing several scoring opportunities in the first 10 minutes.
The closest shot at scoring came in the fifth minute, when Forbes collided with Stiehler just outside the goal box, sending the ball slowly rolling towards the empty net. But USVI defender Karson Kendall caught up with the ball just shy of crossing the line, clearing it out and ending that opportunity.
The U.S. Virgin Islands had its own chances later in the first half when J.C. Mack III got off a shot from just outside the penalty box in the 43rd minute that Turks and Caicos goalkeeper Sebastian Turbyfield deflected away for the save.
The USVI also had a chance early in the second half when Orion Mills popped a header off a corner kick just over the crossbar. Quinn Farrell also missed on a game-tying opportunity in stoppage time.
Turks and Caicos Islands had an insurance goal taken away later in the second half when Junior Paul’s score from just outside the goal was disallowed for offsides.
The final three minutes of stoppage time was played short-handed when both teams lost players due to penalties. USVI reserve Kassall Greene and Turks and Caicos sub Wilkins Sylvins were both issued red cards and ejected.
The U.S. Virgin Islands has one League C, Group A match remaining for the 2022-2023 Nations League cycle. The Dashing Eagles host Sint Maarten on Tuesday at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix. Match time is 4 p.m.