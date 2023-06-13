ST. THOMAS — The youth regatta that jump-started Optimist dinghy sailing in the Caribbean kicks off this week, with the preliminary events starting Monday leading into this weekend’s 30th International Optimist Regatta.
The TOTE Clinic, which began Monday, runs through Wednesday, followed by the the TOTE Team Race on Thursday — both warm-up events before the International Opti Regatta, which runs from Friday through Sunday.
What makes this coming week unique is the combination of instruction, team, and fleet racing, which includes beginners and advanced sailors alike, all in one event.
A fleet of nearly 90 youth sailors — ranging in age from 8 to 15 — representing the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the United States, Argentina, Italy, and France will compete in eight-foot-long single-sail Optimist-class sailboats in this week’s events.
“Sailing conditions in St. Thomas are very different from Miami where I usually sail,” said Malo Dupuy, who sails out of the Coral Reef Yacht Club in Florida. “It is my second time in St. Thomas. The last time taught me to pay more attention to currents and wind shifts, and therefore establish better race strategies. I hope to perform even better than the first time and think that I will really enjoy my week here in the strong wind.”
For Puerto Rico’s Diego Rivera-Hermida, who sails out of Club Nautico de San Juan and won the 10-under class at last year’s event, “This regatta course is challenging because it has strong winds and big waves. The first time I sailed in this event was in 2021, and it has helped me improve my skills sailing in a big fleet.”
Rivera-Hermida is one of the sailors who is sharpening his skills at the International Opti Regatta in preparation for the Optimist North American Championships, which take place next month in Antigua and Barbuda.
The U.S. Virgin Islands is sending a team to the Opti North Americas as well, all of whom are also racing in this week’s International Opti Regatta — Coby Fagan, Finn Hodgins, Avery Pearsall, Reagan Uszenski, Emma Walters, Howard Zimmerman and Audrey Zimmerman, all from St. Thomas.
“For me, the clinic is definitely the best part of the IOR because you get different tips from other coaches,” said Audrey Zimmerman, who also competes with Antilles School’s sailing team.
The coaches participating in the Clinic are Mykel Alonso (Coral Reef Yacht Club, Florida), Megan Cassidy (St. Thomas Yacht Club), Spencer LeGrande (St. Thomas Yacht Club), Joie Paciulli (St. Thomas Yacht Club), Gonzalo Pollitzer (Club Nautico San Isidro, Argentina), Manny Resano (JK Sailing, California), Esteban Rocha (Fort Lauderdale Yacht Club, Florida), and Emily Verdioa (St. Thomas Yacht Club).
“We have a stellar lineup of coaches from all over the world. Most of these coaches have 10 to 20 years of international regatta coaching experience,” said St. Thomas Yacht Club coach Agustin “Argy” Resano, the Clinic and Team Race organizer. “The clinic/regatta combo is the perfect training scenario, where sailors can develop their skills and then put that knowledge into practice.”
On Thursday, more than a dozen teams — each comprised of four boats — are expected for the TOTE Maritime Team Race. The International Opti Regatta sets sail Friday, with racing also on Saturday and Sunday.
Trophies will be awarded to the top five finishers in the Red, Blue and White classes, and the top three overall as well as the top-placing female sailor. Participation awards will be awarded to all Green fleet sailors.
Additional awards include the Peter Ives’ Perpetual Trophy to the superb sailor or individual, the Chuck Fuller Sportsmanship Perpetual Trophy, and the perpetual Founders Trophy, awarded to the top female sailor.
“It’s exciting to look back over the past three decades since this event started in 1993, and to see alumni of this regatta excel to become high school national champions, college All-Americans, and on the world sailing stage, No. 1 ranked match racers, one-design class world champions, Olympians, and team members of America’s Cup campaigns,” said regatta director and St. Thomas Yacht Club commodore Emily Zimmerman.
“Also, there are now over a dozen Caribbean islands with strong youth sailing programs that include the Optimist. As we turn the corner into the IOR’s fourth decade, we look forward to providing an opportunity for our young competitors to contest their sailing skills but also to renew and forge new friendships.”