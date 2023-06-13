ST. THOMAS — The youth regatta that jump-started Optimist dinghy sailing in the Caribbean kicks off this week, with the preliminary events starting Monday leading into this weekend’s 30th International Optimist Regatta.

The TOTE Clinic, which began Monday, runs through Wednesday, followed by the the TOTE Team Race on Thursday — both warm-up events before the International Opti Regatta, which runs from Friday through Sunday.