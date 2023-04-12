The St. Croix Yacht Club will host the 30th St. Croix International Regatta this weekend in the waters around St. Croix.
The three-day regatta begins Friday, and honors the late Nick Castruccio, one of the founders of the St. Croix International Regatta who passed away last year.
The races are open to all sailboats with a current Caribbean Sailing Association rating and all One-Design classes such as IC-24s.
Entries are still being accepted online at www.yachtscoring.com, or at the St. Croix Yacht Club. The entry fee is $150 per boat, with payment due at registration on Thursday morning. A mandatory skippers’ meeting will be held at the SCYC at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The top three finishers in each class will receive prizes, while the overall winner in the combined CSA Spinnaker and CSA Cruising classes will get the “Captain Nick’s Perpetual Award,” which included receiving the winning skipper’s weight in rum.