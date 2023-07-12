Nearly three dozen athletes claimed event titles over the weekend during the 2023 British Virgin Islands National Track and Field Championships.
The championship meet was held Saturday at the A.O. Shirley Recreation Ground on Tortola.
A total of 33 athletes earned gold medals from the day-long meet, led with four gold medals by Othniel Gillings. Competing in the under-15 division, Gillings won the boys high jump, 80-meter dash, ball throw and 80-meter hurdles.
Three BVI athletes won three events apiece -- Jameila Chambers (girls under-15 high jump, ball throw and 60-meter hurdles), Shakoya Richards (girls under-13 300-meter dash, 60-meter dash and ball throw), and Bryson Walters (boys under-13 60-meter dash, 150-meter dash and ball throw).
Eight athletes claimed two gold medals each, led by 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games bronze medalist Djimon Gumbs, who won in the men’s shot put and discus.
Others were A’Sia McMaster (girls under-17 long jump and 100-meter hurdles), Orlando Douglas (boys under-20 shot put and discus, Ashleigh Penn (girls under-20 400-meter hurdles and women’s 100-meter hurdles), Shakyla Collins (girls under-11 60-meter dash and 150-meter dash), M’Kenzii Crabbe (girls under-15 80-meter dash and 200-meter dash), Taryn Augustine (girls under-17 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash), and Kenyatta Grate (women’s 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash).
Winning one event each were 21 athletes, led by CAC Games bronze medalist Rikkoi Brathwaite in the men’s 100-meter dash, and two-time CARIFTA Games gold medalist Jaleel Croal in the men’s 200-meter dash.
Other solo gold medalists were Trent Olive (men’s high jump), Jah’kyla Morton (girls under-17 high jump), Kimberly Smith (women’s long jump), Khybah Dawson (men’s long jump), Makada Christopher (girls under-17 shot put), Romeena Davis (girls under-17 discus), Malik Romney (men’s 400-meter hurdles) Zephyr Galloway (boys under-17 400-meter hurdles), Adriano Gumbs (men’s 400-meter run), De’Jonte Ouqshie (boys under-13 300-meter dash), Ray’Jenae Farrington (girls under-9 60-meter dash), Liam Vanterpool (boys under-9 60-meter dash), Aiden Thomas (boys under-11 60-meter dash), Mario Carter (boys under-17 100-meter dash), Jahshani Farrington (men’s 800-meter run), Jaylen Fahie (boys under-11 150-meter dash), Sam’Asia Leonard (girls under-13 150-meter dash), Taijahn Todman (boys under-15 200-meter dash), and J’Den Jackson (boys under-17 200-meter dash).