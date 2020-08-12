36th WCSC Women Race going virtual for 2020
The 36th annual Women Race, held as a fundraiser for the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix, will be held this year as a “virtual” race in late August.
Between Aug. 23 and Aug. 30, participants can register online, then have that period to complete a two-mile route (either running, jogging or walking), and post their times online.
The registration fee is $20 for adults and $1 for girls ages 13-under.
The top three overall finishers and top age-group finishers will be recognized in the WCSC’s virtual closing ceremonies. In addition, the school team with the most participants will receive the Mary Mingus Perpetual Trophy.
For more information, call 340-773-9272 or visit the WCSC’s website at www.wcstx.org, or the organization’s Facebook page at www.fb.com/WCSTX.
