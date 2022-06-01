After being held virtually the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix’s annual “ladies only” Women Race will return as a hybrid event in mid-June – an “in-person” race on St. Croix as well as a virtual race.
The 38th annual Women Race will be held in person Sunday afternoon, June 12, in downtown Frederiksted. The virtual race will be held over a two-day span – June 10-11 – with competitors required to complete a two-mile course and post their times by 11:59 p.m. Atlantic Time on June 11.
Online registration for the Women Race – both the in-person and virtual races – is on the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix’s website at www.wcstx.org. The advance registration fee is $20 per runner, with race day registration $25. Girls ages 13-under can compete for free.
Virtual entrants can complete the two-mile course either by running or walking indoors or outdoors, and even on a treadmill. The awards ceremony will be held after the in-person race on June 12, and will be livestreamed.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the 38th Women Race. For more information on those or the race itself, call 340-773-9272.