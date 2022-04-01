TORTOLA — With two days of racing to Scrub Island and Jost Van Dyke under their belts, 38 of the 68 entrants from 16 countries in today’s 49th BVI Spring Regatta used those events as training runs for the main event.
The regatta, which kicks off in the Sir Francis Drakes Channel at 10 a.m. today on two separate courses, runs through Sunday. The Spring Regatta is being held for the first tine since 2019, with the past two years’ races postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic
“It’s the best thing in the world. We’ve been waiting two years to come and do this,” Ted Reshetiloff, a crew member on “Taz,” told The Daily News. “Two years and no sailing in the Caribbean and today, it’s back on. We’re on a high point today.”
Reshetiloff said the preceding Sailing Festival races allowed the boats to do some training for their new crew and people who haven’t sailed together — most importantly, Wednesday’s Scrub Island Invitational was the perfect entry point.
When asked, Reshetiloff said he was looking forward to the breeze in the regatta.
“The forecast looks absolutely perfect,” said Reshetiloff, who lives on Tortola and has joined Antigua and Barbuda’s Bernard Evan-Wong’s crew on his RP 37.
“I’ve done probably nine Spring Regattas, and the wind forecast for this Spring Regatta looks absolutely perfect. We’ve got solid wind all through the whole program, so it’s going to be liquid. It’s going to be on fire.”
With today being April Fool’s Day, Reshetiloff said there are going to be some pranks played around the marina and the regatta. “Taz is going to be on top of that,” he said. “We might not win the race, but we’re gonna win at the pranking. April Fool’s Day, mark my word.”
After finishing fourth in the Caribbean Sailing Association (CSA) 3 division in last week’s St. Thomas International Regatta, “Wild T’ing” crewman Jeff Stevenson said he’s looking forward to winning and having fun.
“We had a bad sail and we had it recut after the St. Thomas International Regatta,” Stevenson while working on the sail in Nanny Cay on Thursday after sailing over from St. Thomas. “We had a brand-new sail and it wasn’t cut right, so that should help us here.”
Regatta chairman Bob Phillips, said that the Sailing Festival in which San Diego, Calif., skipper Victor Wild’s Botin 52 “Fox” won both the Scrub Island Invitational on Wednesday and Thursday’s Foxy’s race, got things off to a great start.
“We had 300 people at Scrub Island, 300 people at Foxy’s, Foxy was there, we were doing crab races, it’s just fabulous to have people back again,” he said. “These sailors are so enthusiastic.”
Phillip said he thinks they’re being smiled on for the start of today’s Spring Regatta.
“The weather forecast is mid-teens, which is perfect,” he said. “Not so high the boats get wrecked, but they’re fully powered up, the crews are hiking hard, lots of effort involved, energy and happy tired sailors at the end of the day.
“We have some really fun things for them. They’re going to be seeing a lot of the islands and rocks, doing the traditional leeward-windward racing, but then off the rocks.”