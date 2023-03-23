ST. THOMAS — Sailors from around the Caribbean and the world are ready to stir up the fun this week at the 49th St. Thomas International Regatta.
Nearly 50 yachts of all types and sizes are expected to race in this week’s “Crown Jewel of Caribbean Regattas,” which begins Friday and runs through Sunday out of the St. Thomas Yacht Club.
Race Week actually begins today, with more than a dozen yachts registered to compete in the annual Round the Rocks Race. The one-day event is a warm-up for the St. Thomas International Regatta, taking the fleet around the islands and cays off the East End of St. Thomas and St. John.
A past participant in both the Round the Rocks Race and the St. Thomas International Regatta is David McDonough from Washington, D.C., who is helming a new boat in this year’s races.
“After last year’s racing on our 1989 Pearson 37-2 cruising boat ‘Trinity III’ and winning several class starts, and then completing each race in the [dead last] position, we concluded a change was needed,” McDonough said.
“With two STYC partners, we purchased and commissioned the hopefully faster boat, ‘Trinity IV,’ a 1998 J/42. This boat was purchased on the Eastern Shore of Maryland last spring, commissioned in Annapolis, Md., and Freeport, Maine, last summer, and then sailed from Maine to Nantucket to Bermuda to her mooring this past November.
“We have crew returning from on and off St. Thomas. Former sailor Dave Walker will be joined by Martha’s Vineyard sailor Rich Hehre. A new addition will be another New Englander, Dennis Nixon, our tactician. As always, Trinity IV will adhere to her guiding North Star, ‘the boat with the most fun wins.’ You can always lose a race, and still win the party.”
Trinity IV, competing in the Racer-Cruiser Class, is one of more than four dozen boats registered to sail in the three days of St. Thomas International Regatta 2023. Another Racer-Cruiser entry is Puerto Rico’s Jerome O’Neill, driving his J/39 “Crystal.”
“We are a group of sailors from Puerto Rico who have participated in this regatta since the 1980s aboard several different boats,” O’Neill said. “This year, we’re racing on the 1991-built J/39 ‘Crystal,’ formerly the ‘Don Q V,’ designed to compete in the IRC. We are looking forward to sailing in the beautiful waters and favorable winds of the USVI as well as enjoying the shoreside activities.”
The Beneteau First 10M “Chili Pepper,” helmed by Sebastian Sarh, who splits his time between Puerto Rico and the USVI, is also a Racer-Cruiser entry, adding to the competitiveness of this class.
“[The St. Thomas International Regatta] is something we look forward to all year,” Sarh said. “Most of the crew are new to sailing and are looking forward to participating in their first regatta. But we also have some experience on the boat so it’s a nice mix.
“Everyone has been planning time off work to come to the regatta for a sailing vacation. Sailing here is so much fun and just world-class. And the event was so much fun last year that we had more people wanting to go than we have positions for on the boat.”
Yet another Racer-Cruiser entry is the J/30 “Bad Decisions,” whose owner is St. Croix’s Shawn “Fuzzy” Stoddard.
“Bad Decisions and Bad Decisions Racing Team are new to the circuit but not with a new boat or new crew,” Stoddard said. “I bought the former ‘Annick II,’ an old name to racing fans, and after extensive retrofitting renamed the vessel ‘Bad Decisions.’
“The team is from several different crews in St. Croix and St. Thomas and are very excited to be a part of this new team. Some are old hats at racing; however, we were able to incorporate some fresh new faces.
“St. Thomas is a wonderful place to sail and race. The team’s goal for this season is to go out, have fun, learn the new boat, and sail the best we can. If that leads to a podium finish, we’ll consider that a bonus.”
Racing kicks off at 11 a.m. today for the Round the Rocks Race. The St. Thomas International Regatta follows Friday through Sunday, with an 11 a.m. start each day.
Race courses will be set off the southeast, northeast, and east end of St. Thomas and in Pillsbury Sound between St. Thomas and St. John, with specific courses for each class designated daily by the Race Committee based on weather.
Real-time results for the Round the Rocks race will be posted at https://yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=15495, while STIR results are located at https://yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=15496.
For more information, visit www.stthomasinternationalregatta.com; email manager@stthomasyachtclub.org or simpleislandboy51@gmail.com; or call 340-775-6320.