TORTOLA — Officials could not have asked for a better final day of the 50th British Virgin Islands Spring Regatta on Sunday.
One race — held in 18- to 20-knot winds — tiebreakers were held to determine three of the 10 classes, while settling final podium finishes in five classes to wrap up three days of competitive racing.
In the Sport Multihull class, the BVI’s Chris Haycraft on his Corsair F31 “Ting a Ling 2” entered Sunday tied on points with his son Nathan on his Corsair F27 “Ting a Ling” at 14-all.
Nathan Haycraft placed fourth in his penultimate race on Saturday after leading from Friday’s raceds, while Chris Haycraft won the day’s last two races, setting up the father-son showdown.
However, Chris Haycraft won Sunday’s decider to finish with 17 points and claim the division title, with Nathan Haycraft third in the final race and placing second with 19 points. Barney Cook’s Corsair Sprint 760R “Airgasm” was third with 26.
“We tried really hard but it came down to seconds,” Nathan Haycraft said. “It was really fun. I’m really honored to race against my pop. It’s a shame he beat us but at the same time, I’m happy with the result.”
Chris Haycraft said it was a tough weekend. “We finally won. It was down to the last race, 10 seconds,” he said. “We had to rethink our strategy. He got the boat moving faster than when I sailed it, because he was closer that we expected. It was great to have him out there.”
St. Thomas’ Peter Corr put up six wins and finished no less than second in nine starts on his Summit 40 “Blitz” to win the CSA 2 division comfortably with 11 points. Great Britain’s Tony Mack on his J-122 “McFly on El Ocaso” was second with 17 and the BVI’s Sam Talbot on his J-111 “Spike” was third with 29.
“I think we’ve gotten better and better,” Corr said. “All the prerace stuff makes you a winner. I can win or lose, it’s fine because I enjoy it so much. But the fact of the matter is, it’s better to win than lose.”
Despite a fifth-place finish in the final race in the Performance Multihull class, Great Britain’s Angus Ball on his Gunboat 66 “Coco de Mer” broke a 7-7 deadlock with Fort Lauderdale, Fla., skipper Kent Haeger’s Gunboat 62 “Mach Schnell” after he retired and finished with 19 points. Ball won the division with 13 points. Todd Slyngstad’s HH66 “Nemo” was one point back in third with 20.
Dominican Republic skipper Joan Rodriguez on his Beneteau First 40.7 “Lady M” opened the door for a 9-9 tie with Puerto Rico skipper Luis Balzac’s Salona 44 “Paroma” in CSA Performance A after finishing fifth in the fourth race, while Balzac won Saturday’s last race. Then Balzac slipped to fourth in Sunday’s finale, while Christian Cabral won in his Beneteau First 44.7 and leapfrogged Balzac into second with 13 points — one behind division winner Rodriguez.
“It was very tough this year. We had to work very, very hard to win it,” Rodriguez said. “Sometimes we didn’t think we’d make it, but at the end, we put out the effort as a team and we came through. We’re very happy.”
Sun Valley, Idaho, skipper Woody Cullen on his Swan 58 “Wavemaker” was nursing an 8-9 edge in the CSA 1 division after a third-place race finish Saturday. Great Britain’s Dr. Laura Schlessinger on her Lombard 46 “Pata Negra” and French skipper Sjoerd Bos on his First 53 “Yagiza” were tied for second.
But Schlessinger won the final two races Sunday to take the division title with 11 points. Bos, who had tied Cullen on 11 in the final race, was second to finish with 13 points while Cullen’s fourth-place finish dropped him to third overall with 15 points.
“I had no clue what this was going to be like because I’d never been in the Caribbean before,” Schlessinger said. “We knew we’d be up against tough competition. Our minds are blown by everything and we’re very glad we won.”
Other class winners in the 50th BVI Spring Regatta were St. Petersburgh, Fla., skipper Jaime Torres on his Melges 32 “Smile and Wave” in CSA 3; Remco van Dortmondt of Curacao on his J105 “Jenk” in Performance Cruising B; Walter Keenan of San Juan on his Beneteau 40 “Libertas” in Jib and Main; Charlie Garrard on his Moorings 45 “Team Merlin-Sea’s the Daze” in Bareboat 1; Netherlands skipper Bart de Wit on his Sunsail 41 “Team Ned-Orange-Zig Zag” in Bareboat 2; and Dominican Republic skipper Georges Coutu on his Leopard 50 “La Novia” in Cruising Multihull.