BVI Spring Regatta preparation

After Alan McGlashan, left, completed some modifications Thursday on the bottom of the main sail of “Summer Storm” — a J-11 owned by Andrew Berdon of Hartsdale, N.Y. — he got some help from Katrina Masterson and Peter Bauer as he prepared for the opening day of racing in the BVI Spring Regatta.

 Daily News photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

TORTOLA — After competing in the Mount Gay Races in today’s opener of the three-day 50th anniversary British Virgin Islands Spring Regatta, officials will take sailors from around the world on a journey back to its roots with a 70s day on Saturday.

Racing on two courses in the Sir Francis Drake’s Channel will begin at 10 a.m. for the 70 boats in 11 divisions. The regatta concludes Sunday.