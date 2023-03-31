TORTOLA — After competing in the Mount Gay Races in today’s opener of the three-day 50th anniversary British Virgin Islands Spring Regatta, officials will take sailors from around the world on a journey back to its roots with a 70s day on Saturday.
Racing on two courses in the Sir Francis Drake’s Channel will begin at 10 a.m. for the 70 boats in 11 divisions. The regatta concludes Sunday.
“We’ve got some fun things planned,” BVI Spring Regatta chairman Bob Phillips told The Daily News. “We have handbooks going back into the 70s, 80s, the detailed different race courses that were used and on Saturday, which is our 70s day, we’re going to be using some of those courses. The Arthur Treach course. Huh? ‘We have to dress like Pirates?’ Absolutely. There were some fun things.”
Those courses, Phillips said, weren’t probably the best courses but they were intricate.
“Your navigator had to be on the ball,” he said. “But they were a lot of fun, zig zagging around Drake’s Channel, so we’re trying to tie back to our roots. There will be some very surprised navigators.”
Bareboats on the typical cruising course will also be in the mix, Phillips said. “All of the boats will be almost out in the channel because that’s the way it used to be,” he said. “Everybody started together, mixed together, raced together, even when that wasn’t appropriate.”
Phillips said they separated that togetherness in the fleet over the years because the cruising type boats are racing on different types of course than those on the race course, because that’s what they wanted to do. “Mixing it up a bit on Saturday is going to be interesting, and listening to the comments on Saturday night,” he said.
Race director Judy Petz said there’s a lovely, amazing history book for the last 50 years of maritime activities that includes the regatta, the Royal BVI Yacht Club and all types of sailing around the BVI.
“They were digging through the archives and they came up with these books from the 70s and 80s, that were all written out and hand drawn and some of the courses are absolutely crazy,” Petz said.
“He (Phillips) said we’re going to have some fun with this on Saturday, which is our 70s day. Make sure you find your bell bottoms, your tie dye shirts, whatever. We’re trying to really have some fun with the 70s.”
At age 93, Dr. Robin Tattersall has competed in all but four of the BVI Spring Regattas. He said that the event has changed over the years.
“There were many more BVIslanders sailing the boats,” Tattersall said. “Local guys would help get boats from the Moorings and sail the boats. Nowadays, there are not too many local boats, very few in fact, but the more expensive ones from outside.
“Everything has changed. In a way, we didn’t stay in one place. Everyone spent their nights on their boat. We’ll stay in Virgin Gorda and then Peter Island. It was fun in a different way.”
Alec Snyder, a crewman on of Hartsdale, N.Y., skipper Andrew Berdon’s J-11 “Summer Storm,” said it’s their second regatta in the Caribbean after competing in the Caribbean 600.
“This is where the Summer Storm actually started, when the owner purchased the first Summer Storm here in Nanny Cay,” Snyder said. “It had been sitting here for some time — that was a larger Martin 49.
“We’ve since downsized to a much racier boat and this is our little girl that we brought from the United States. We’re very much looking forward to some good competition in our class.”