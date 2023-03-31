TORTOLA — Friday saw a competitive opening day of racing in the 50th anniversary British Virgin Islands Spring Regatta, producing a few surprises and upsets.
Sailors and skippers on 71 entries plied the waters in the Sir Francis Drake’s Channel and meandered between Ginger, Cooper, Salt and Peter islands.
The BVI’s Chris Haycraft — son of Spring Regatta founding chairman Peter Haycraft — won the first race in the Sport Multihull division, but closed the day in third in his Corsair F31R “Ting a Ling 2.”
Meanwhile, his son Nathan leads the division with six points on his Corsair F27 “Ting a Ling.” Barney Crook’s Corsair Sprint 760R “Airgasm,” is second with seven points, while the elder Haycraft has eight points.
“I got beaten by my bloody son,” Chris Haycraft said when asked how his racing day went. “I’m in third place and he’s in first. He sailed better than I sailed. Kudos to them. They sailed really well and I guess I sailed a bit too conservative.”
Nathan Haycraft said he was surprised by the race victory. “Boy, it feels good — Pops didn’t think I’d be beating him but, it is what it is,” he said. “To be honest, I don’t know what we did. I got back to the dock, looked at the results and I was like geez. I was really surprised.”
The elder Haycraft said he has to sail faster today, and told his son that there’s two more days of racing. “I told him he’s only getting the boat on Friday and Saturday,” he said. “If he’s beating me, he’s not getting it on Sunday.”
St. Thomas resident Peter Corr’s Summit 40 “Blitz” came away with wins in the second and third races in the CSA Racing 2 class. Corr leads English skipper Tony Mack’s J-122 “McFly on El Ocaso” by a point, 4-5, with BVI skipper Sam Talbot third aboard his J-111 “Spike” with 10 points.
“Blitz usually does pretty well over here. We like winning,” Corr said. “It’s been great. The water. The wind. The angles, it’s been really nice. It’s been really good.
“All of the big races always use windward-leeward courses, so they’re putting more of them in — we had two of them today. What we do is spend a lot of time getting the rig in the right place for the wind conditions. Lifting the rig slightly, adjusting the sails — everything before the race — so it’s all about prepping, based on the wind conditions for that day.”
When racing resumes today, Corr said his concern is McFly on El Ocaso. “We’re ahead of them by only one point, so it all comes down to doing everything right,” he said. “You make a mistake and you go down, but I love it. That’s what it’s all about.”
“Wavewalker,” a Swan 58 owned by Woody Cullen of Sun Valley, Idaho, leads CSA 1 with two points after both starts Friday. Cullen leads Sjoerd Bos’ First 53 “Yagiza” by three points (2-5).
“Smile and Wave,” a Melges 32 owned by Puerto Rico’s Jaime Torres, sits on a one-point lead over Tuesday’s Nanny Cay Round Tortola race winner Sandra Askew’s Cape 31 “Flying Jenny” in CSA 3 after winning two of three races (4-5).
After a first and second, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., skipper Kent Haeger on his Gunboat 62 “Mach Schnell” holds a two-point edge over English skipper Angus Ball’s Gunboat 66 “Coco de Mer” in the Performance Multihull division (3-5).
Racing continues at 10 a.m. today in the Sir Francis Drake’s Channel with a 70s day that runs into the evening.