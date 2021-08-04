Chantel Malone heard from a lot of people — family, friends, fellow competitors, even total strangers — congratulating her on making the finals in the women’s long jump at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
But after a stunning 12th-place finish in Tuesday morning’s final (late Monday night in the Virgin Islands), the British Virgin Islander knew congratulations weren’t in order.
“I know you guys are proud, but I’m disappointed — I’m super disappointed,” Malone said after the finals.
“I’m in the best shape of my life. My intention was to go out there and at least execute, and I wasn’t able to do that — and that’s the disappointing part.”
The 29-year-old Malone — the first BVI athlete to ever make an Olympic event final — managed a best jump of 6.50 meters (21 feet, 3 7/8 inches).
That was far, far off her personal best — and a BVI record — of 7.08 meters (23 feet, 2¾ inches) that Malone set just over four months ago, or the 6.82 meters (22 feet, 4½ inches) that she jumped Sunday morning (late Saturday night in the Virgin Islands) in the semifinal round just to advance to the final.
Had Malone posted another 6.82-meter jump among her first three attempts in the finals, that would have sent her on to jump with the final eight, who get three more jumps in a bid for an Olympic medal.
Instead, Malone struggled — after her 6.50-meter jump, she mistimed her runup on the second attempt and managed just a 4.73-meter jump (15 feet, 6¼ inches). Her third jump was better — 6.48 meters (21 feet, 3 1/8 inches) — but not enough to advance.
“I was just hoping to at least just … I mean, 6.80 [meters], I can do that all day, every day,” said Malone. “I was hoping to be able to do that, but I just couldn’t get myself in the meet today.”
Why? Malone is still trying to figure that out herself.
“I don’t think it was mental, per se,” she said. “I felt I was trying to execute, but I just couldn’t feel that pop. Whether it being my body was … I don’t know, I can’t tell you what it was.
“I felt like I was executing all the right movements on the runway, but once I got to the board, the pop just wasn’t what I wanted.”
While the outcome — not even getting into the final eight, much less making it to the medal stand at Olympic Stadium — was disappointing, the fact that Malone had even made the finals was not.
“You know, nonetheless, I’m grateful for the experience and being able to compete here,” she said. “Prior to the meet, I was struggling with just being 100% healthy. So being able to come out here and be a finalist for the BVI is a big deal. Although my intentions were to be on that [medal] podium, I’m just happy that I was able to represent the country.”
And put her name in the Olympics record book, as well.
Not only was Malone the first-ever BVI athlete to make it into the finals, for a time her finish made her the best-placing athlete ever in the territory’s history at the Games, which date back to the 1984 Los Angeles Games.
Of course, that record was obliterated less than an hour later by Kyron McMaster’s fourth-place finish in a record-setting men’s 400-meter hurdles final.
However, Malone still has one record — one that no one can ever take from her, even if the finish wasn’t what she or her supporters were expecting.
“I’m grateful for the fans and the supporters at home,” Malone said. “Without them, I feel like we wouldn’t be where we are today. My family, they’re a big deal, a source of inspiration and motivation for me, and I know that when I lose, when I don’t accomplish my goals, they feel it too.
“I’m still happy — this is a big accomplishment, so I’m happy.”