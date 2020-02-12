South Carolina freshman and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston was honored twice Tuesday, earning the Southeastern Conference’s rookie of the week award as well as being named to the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy Midseason Team.
The 6-foot-5 Boston earned the SEC rookie award for the fifth time this season by posting double-doubles in a pair of wins over AP Top 25 opponents. It was the fourth time this season she had double-doubles in back-to-back games, and the first time she did it against ranked teams.
