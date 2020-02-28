ST. JOHN — For the first time since the 2017 hurricane season devastated St. John, Saturday’s 8 Tuff Miles road race will have a full field — aided in large part by the reopening of many of the territory’s hotels, race officials said.

The 24th annual race will have 1,200 runners competing along the 8.38-mile course from Cruz Bay to Coral Bay, a 27.5% increase from the field of 941 runners who entered last year’s race, according to race founder Peter Alter.