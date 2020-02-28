Miki Tanube Birkhead of Scituate, Mass., is helped to the finish line by St. Thomas’ Lee Eisenhauer, left, and Keith Putman of Independence, Mo., during last year’s 8 Tuff Miles 8.38-mile road race along St. John’s Centerline Road from Cruz Bay to Coral Bay. Birkhead collapsed on the home stretch about 70 yards from the finish line, but was helped by Eisenhauer and Putman to finish the race.
Runners break away from the starting area at the Virgin Islands National Park Visitors Center at the start of the 2019 8 Tuff Miles. This year’s event, now in its 24th running, will be held Saturday morning.
Miki Tanube Birkhead of Scituate, Mass., is helped to the finish line by St. Thomas’ Lee Eisenhauer, left, and Keith Putman of Independence, Mo., during last year’s 8 Tuff Miles 8.38-mile road race along St. John’s Centerline Road from Cruz Bay to Coral Bay. Birkhead collapsed on the home stretch about 70 yards from the finish line, but was helped by Eisenhauer and Putman to finish the race.
Daily News photo by
BILL KISER
Runners break away from the starting area at the Virgin Islands National Park Visitors Center at the start of the 2019 8 Tuff Miles. This year’s event, now in its 24th running, will be held Saturday morning.
ST. JOHN — For the first time since the 2017 hurricane season devastated St. John, Saturday’s 8 Tuff Miles road race will have a full field — aided in large part by the reopening of many of the territory’s hotels, race officials said.
The 24th annual race will have 1,200 runners competing along the 8.38-mile course from Cruz Bay to Coral Bay, a 27.5% increase from the field of 941 runners who entered last year’s race, according to race founder Peter Alter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.