In the days leading up to his first race in the Olympics, British Virgin Islands hurdler Kyron McMaster thought he had gotten past having any sort of pre-race nerves.
As it turned out, that wasn’t the case for McMaster, but it didn’t affect the Tortola native as he won his heat race in the men’s 400-meter hurdles Friday morning (late Thursday evening in the British and U.S. Virgin Islands) to advance to the next round in the 2020 Tokyo Games.
“I’m not going to lie — previously, before today, I had absolutely no nerves; I was excited to run,” McMaster said after the race. “This morning, when I woke up, I could barely eat half of my breakfast. Automatically I knew it was nerves, but I’ve been here before — not in the Olympics, but running in other rounds already. I just let my talent and my execution rather than my emotions control the race.” Racing in the fourth of five scheduled heats, McMaster won the race in 48.79 seconds, beating out Turkey’s Yasmani Copello by nearly a quarter-second. Copello crossed the line in 49.00, with Jamaica’s Shawn Rowe third in 49.18.
“Kyron ran a very controlled race,” said Lennox Graham, McMaster’s coach. “It’s a very competitive event at this point, so we’re happy to get the position we got so we would have a good seed going into the next round.”
By winning the heat race, McMaster automatically advanced to the semifinal round, set for Sunday evening (early Sunday morning in the BVI and USVI).
McMaster will run in the third and final semifinal race, which begins at 9:25 p.m. Sunday (8:25 a.m. Sunday in the BVI and USVI).
The top two finishers in each heat, along with the next two fastest qualifiers, advance to the finals at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday (11:20 p.m. Monday night in the BVI and USVI).
“I love how my legs are feeling,” McMaster said. “I just need to work on a few stuff with my [physical therapist]. I’m not quite confident with how my [quadricep muscle] is feeling at the moment.
“But we have a day to recover [before the next race], and a day to recover before the finals. So I’m pretty confident we can get stuff under control before then.”
Phillip sets BVI record
British Virgin Islands swimmer Elinah Phillip broke her own national record during her heat race Friday night (Friday morning in the BVI and USVI) in the women’s 50-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Swimming in the sixth of 11 scheduled heat races, Phillip — a rising junior on Florida International’s swim team — finished second in 25.74 seconds, 0.38 seconds behind Ecuador’s Anicka Delgado (25.36).
Not only was it the first time that Phillip had broken the 26-second mark in the 50 freestyle, it also surpassed her own BVI record of 26.26 seconds set during the 2016 Rio Olympics.
“A new national record and my best time – I really couldn’t ask for more,” a tearful Phillip said after the race. “I feel like the luckiest person alive right now.
“Today is like a very big day for me — it’s the end of my summer program. Now I’ve got two weeks off. I haven’t decided what I’m going to do yet. It feels incredible — I feel incredible. It’s a time I’ve been trying to swim for years, so I’m just so happy, so happy.”
Barnes, U.S.A. in Top 10
St. Thomas native Nikki Barnes and teammate Lara Dallman-Weiss had their best day on the water Friday afternoon (late Thursday night in the USVI) in the third day of racing in the women’s 470 class.
Sailing for the United States, Barnes, 26 and an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard, and Dallman-Weiss, 32, finished sixth and fifth — their best finishes so far at the Tokyo Games — in the waters off Zushi, Japan, a coastal town about five miles from Enoshima Yacht Harbour, where most of the Tokyo Games’ sailing events take place.
That helped Barnes and Dallman-Weiss climb back into the Top 10 in points — from a tie for 13th entering Friday’s races, to ninth overall with 43 points through six races.
“We’ve really struggled in light air,” Barnes said. “We learned a lot during the campaign from our U.S. Sailing Team 470 teammates, [two-time youth world champions] Carmen and Emma Cowles. It was awesome that we were able to put that into practice.”
Poland’s Agnieszka and Jolanta Ogar continue to lead the women’s 470 class with 10 points, four ahead of Rio Games gold medalist Hannah Mills and new crewman Eilidh McIntyre (14 points). France’s Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz are third with 17 points.
The women’s 470 class will hold its next two races in Zushi beginning at 12:05 p.m. Sunday (11:05 p.m. late tonight in the USVI), before moving back to Enoshima Yacht Harbour for the final two races Monday and Wednesday’s medal race.
Coming up
• Chantel Malone, who took a gold medal for the BVI at the 2019 Pan American Games, will go through her qualifying round for the women’s long jump Sunday morning (tonight in the BVI and USVI).
The qualifying rounds begin at 9:50 a.m. Sunday (8:50 p.m. tonight in the BVI and USVI), with the finals set for 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 (9:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 in the BVI and USVI).
Eddie Lovett, the USVI’s lone track and field athlete, will runs his first heat race in the men’s 110-meter hurdles the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 3 (that morning in the USVI). Lovett also ran for the USVI in the 2016 Rio Olympics.