A little progress — but only a little — has been made in resuming horse racing in the U.S. Virgin Islands, now closing on four years since the territory’s last racing action.
However, when races will resume is still very much up in the air, officials informed the members of the U.S. Virgin Islands Horse Racing Commission during its meeting Friday.
Calvert White, commissioner of the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department, told the HRC’s board members that his department has taken over operations of the USVI’s two race tracks — the Randall “Doc” James Race Track on St. Croix and the Clinton E. Phipps Race Track on St. Thomas — and that the tracks have been reopened for limited training activities by the horse owners.
“At the present time, the Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation is overseeing both tracks,” White said. “Horse owners are not restricted from getting onto the tracks. The department does not have staff at either facility, but horses at both race tracks are able to get on the surface to walk their [horses].
“There’s no staff [at either track] there grooming the surface of the track, and there’s no equipment or machines there to do that. I do know that they can get on there to walk the horses.”
Beyond that, however, the resumption of horse racing in the U.S. Virgin Islands is still dependent on ongoing negotiations between the USVI government and the territory’s two gaming operators — St. Croix’s VIGL Operations LLC and St. Thomas’ Southland Gaming.
VIGL Operations had signed an agreement with then-Gov. Kenneth Mapp in late 2016 to operate and improve the facilities at the James and Phipps race tracks, as well as operate “racinos” at both tracks.
But Southland Gaming filed suit in federal court in December 2018, with the ups and downs in the case putting a hold on plans to renovate the tracks — which were both heavily damaged in the 2017 hurricanes — and resume racing.
White told the Horse Racing Commission that there has been some movement in the talks, with some proposed changes in the original agreement being considered.
“I wouldn’t say nothing has changed,” White said. “I can share there is some changes in the agreement that is being done. There is not an agreement, but the governor of the Virgin Islands [Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.] is amended to making some changes to the agreement.
“When all parties agree to those changes, the governor will then notify the public of those changes and notify them that an agreement has been reached.”
If changes are made to the agreement, according to HRC chairman Hugo Hodge Jr., then it would have to go before the full V.I. Legislature for its approval before Bryan could make the amended agreement official.
As to when horse racing could resume, both Hodge and White were noncommittal.
“There’s no way the commission can answer that,” White said. “There’s three parties involved, and all three parties would need to agree to come to some kind of final decision. I don’t think we can even assume the timeline of that.
“Tomorrow, all three could say they agree to a deal, or it could be next month. There’s no easy answer to that question.”
Competing groups?
One major item of business the Horse Racing Commission had to deal with during Friday’s meeting was a request from the Nadir Horse Owners and Trainers Association, which said it represents a majority of the horse owners and trainers on St. Thomas.
In a letter to the HRC, the Nadir Association is requesting a temporary permit to conduct races at the Clinton E. Phipps Race Track “until such time as a Franchise to conduct horse racing takes effect.”
VIGL Operations had conducted its work at the territory’s two tracks under a series of temporary operating agreements. However, with the lawsuit ongoing, VIGL opted not to renew its latest temporary operating agreement, which expired Dec. 31.
Under 32 V.I. Code 202(b9), the Horse Racing Commission has the authority to “grant temporary permits to any person, corporation, partnership, club, group or organization to conduct horse racing events, simulcasting or betting on horse races whenever there is no lease franchise holder or concession agreement in place to conduct horse racing events.”
Yet HRC board members put aside making a decision on the Nadir Association’s request to get guidance from the V.I. Attorney General’s Office for a question — who represents the St. Thomas horse owners?
According to Hodge, when the original franchise agreement between the V.I. government and VIGL was signed, the group representing the horse owners at Phipps Race Track was the St. Thomas-St. John Horseman’s Association. However, the Nadir Horse Owners and Trainers Association said in its letter that it was a non-profit organization formed in March 2017.
“I’m a little unclear as to whether the code calls for recognition of only one horse owner association, or whether multiple [organizations] can be recognized,” Hodge said. “Once I get that clarity, then we can decide.”