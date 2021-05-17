Tim Duncan has had plenty of nervous moments throughout his basketball-playing career.
No surprise, considering all the crunch-time games he’s played along the way.
But the St. Croix native admitted that the speech he was about to give during Saturday night’s Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony … well, that’s become No. 1 on the list.
“OK, we’ll try to get through this — this is the most nervous I’ve ever been in my life,” Duncan said. “I’ve been through [NBA] Finals and Game 7s, and this is officially the most nervous I’ve ever been in my life. I’ve been pacing in my room all day, so let’s see what we get.”
If Duncan was nervous during his 12-minute-long speech — he was the eighth of the nine Class of 2020 inductees to speak, just ahead of Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Kobe Bryant — he certainly didn’t show it in front of the other inductees, their guests or the dignitaries at the ceremonies, delayed by more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Duncan was joined in the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 by Bryant, fellow NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett, three-time NCAA champion coach Kim Mulkey, two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens and longtime FIBA secretary general Patrick Baumann. Like Bryant, Sutton and Baumann were inducted posthumously.
“To my fellow inductees — what an amazing class this is,” Duncan said. “I’m honored to be here with you, and hear your amazing stories. I’m proud to be a part of this class.”
Duncan was joined on the stage by former San Antonio Spurs teammate David Robinson — himself a Hall of Famer, inducted in 2009. For six seasons, Duncan and Robinson made up the Spurs’ “Twin Towers,” leading the team to NBA championships in 1999 and 2003.
“People always ask me, like ‘What did he tell you? What did he show you?’ I don’t remember one thing that we sat down and talked about specifically,” Duncan said, drawing a laugh from himself and the audience. “But what he did, he was a consummate pro. He was an incredible father, he was an incredible person. He showed me to be a good teammate, a great person to the community, all those things. Not by sitting there and telling me how to do it, but just by just being that, so thank you.”
Duncan’s speech then turned to two of his fellow inductees — Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash nearly 16 months ago, and Garnett. Between the three, they have a combined 11 NBA titles, 48 All-Star selections and many other honors.
To Duncan, they’re two of the players who helped make him better.
“You’re at your best when you face the best,” Duncan said. “I want to say ‘thank you’ to the late, great Kobe Bryant, [and] to KG [Garnett]. You guys demanded the best out of me, and brought the best out of me. Thank you, guys.”
Duncan then talked about his parents — his mother Ione, who passed away in 1990; and his father William, who passed in 2002 — and their influence.
“My Mom and my Dad, William and Ione Duncan — a combined zero basketball knowledge,” Duncan said. “But they taught me more about the game than anyone else.”
Induction ceremony host Ahmad Rashad had opened Duncan’s introduction with a poem Ione Duncan taught to her son — “Good, better, best, never let it rest, until your good is better, and your better is the best.”
“You heard the mantra,” Duncan said. “They told me and made me everything I did, be the best of everything I did, be happy with what your role is or where you are, and try to be the best at that. I’m here because of them.”
Duncan also spoke about his family.
“I lost my mom at 14, and in her place, my sisters stepped up to be my mom, my sister, my best friends. Cheryl and Tricia, thank you. Thank you for all that you brought to me, for being there for me no matter what it was. I love you and thank you.”
In his youth, Duncan was a competitive swimmer, with dreams of swimming in the Olympics like Cheryl had in the 1988 Seoul Games. But when Hurricane Hugo destroyed the island’s lone Olympic-size pool, followed by the death of his mother from cancer, Duncan changed course.
“I didn’t pick up a ball until I was 14 years old,” he said. “I was a swimmer, happy as a swimmer, my sister went to the Olympics and I aspired to go to the Olympics as well. I lost my motivation to be a swimmer when my mom passed, and when my island was hit by a Cat 5 hurricane and my competition side of swimming was taken away.
“My fellow classmates at St. Dunston’s [Episcopal High School on St. Croix], my sister’s husband Ricky [Lowery, a former college basketball player] were there to step in and guide this lanky, uncoordinated kid who was way behind and teach me all about the game, to take me all around the islands to play in pickup games and leagues, and everything else. To those guys, to Ricky, thank you for being there for me.”
From that humble start, Duncan went on to play at Wake Forest, earning national Player of the Year honors as a senior, twice being named consensus All-American and national defensive player of the year three times, among other honors.
“Wake Forest — how’d I get there?” Duncan said. “I was, by chance, in a game with Alonzo Mourning [a Hall of Fame inductee in 2014]. Alonzo Mourning brought some pros around the islands to play in a game, and my friends called me up and said ‘Hey, you want to play in this game against these guys?’ and I said, ‘Absolutely I want to do that.’
“I made my way to the gym down there — I don’t even know how I played that day; it might have been good, it might have been bad. There was a Wake Forest alum [Chris King] in that crew, and he called his coach and said ‘you might want to take a look at this kid.’”
That led to then-Deacons head coach Dave Odom personally making a trip to St. Croix to watch Duncan scrimmage — and just as quickly offering him a full scholarship.
“Coach Odom comes down and wants to see me play,” Duncan said. “The closest court to the hotel that he was staying at was where I went. We waited around for enough people to show up. I played my pickup game — again, no idea how I played — but I played well enough where he offered me a scholarship. He saw something in me, and he took a chance on this kid from the islands. Thank you Coach O for seeing something in me that I didn’t see in myself at the time.”
Odom originally had plans to have Duncan redshirt his freshman season; that changed after two of the Deacons’ key returnees saw Duncan in a scrimmage game against other Wake Forest players.
“I went from being a redshirt freshman, arriving at Wake Forest and getting chicken pox two weeks later and losing 20 pounds, to being a starter on the team that exact same year because of individuals who are still in my life, Randolph Childress and Mark Blucas,” Duncan said.
“Those guys stepped up for me. They went into Coach Odom’s office and said, ‘Hey, you might want to wait on redshirting this kid, we might be able to use him.’ So, thank you guys, thank you for seeing that in me, thank you for stepping up for me.”
After finishing at Wake Forest — he stayed all four years, and graduated with a degree in psychology — Duncan was taken as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs.
“What an amazing organization, just through and through, top to bottom,” Duncan said. “The ownership group, led by the Holts, your generosity is amazing. You put us in positions every year to compete, and I so appreciate that. Thank you guys for all that you do for us, for me and my family. R.C. Buford [current Spurs general manager] and the front office, every year I was there we had a team that competed because of you, because of the organization.”
After thanking others members of the Spurs organization, Duncan turned to his teammates during his 19 years at San Antonio — 140 in all, he said.
“That was the stat I was given,” Duncan said. “I’m not going to try to name all of them. I walked into a team led by David [Robinson] with individuals like Avery Johnson, Vinnie Del Negro, Sean Elliott [and] Monty Williams. That team morphed into a younger crew of us with myself, Antonio Daniels, Malik Rose and Bruce Bowen. We knew how to run a team because of those guys, we knew how to be a team because of those guys. I thank you for all those lessons you gave us.
“To look to your left and look to your right, and to have the same guys there year in and year out is unbelievable, it’s a blessing beyond what I can put into words. Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, I can’t wait to see you guys up here and for me not to be up here. It was an honor sharing the court with you guys. Thank you for everything — thank you for your friendship, thank you for your brotherhood, thank you for all the experiences that we shared on that court. Thank you.”
Duncan then thought of his three children — Sydney, 15; Draven, 13; and Quill, who turned 4 in late March — and his girlfriend, Vanessa Macias.
“I am so excited about what is to come, because you’re amazing people,” he said, his voice breaking slightly with emotion. “I can’t wait to see what you guys do, because I know it’s going to be great.
“To my love Vanessa, thank you — thank you for your support, thank you for your love that you show our family, thank you for continuing to try to push me outside of my box. I need that, and you do that for me. Thank you.”
Duncan then spoke about Spurs coach Gregg Popovich — who skipped San Antonio’s game against Phoenix that afternoon to be at the induction ceremony — even though Duncan didn’t want to talk about him because “he’ll get mad at me if I talk about him,” drawing a laugh from the audience.
“Sorry Pop — Coach Pop,” Duncan said. “The standard he set — he showed up after I got drafted, you came to my island, you sat with my friends and family, you talked with my dad. I thought that was normal, but it’s not. You are an exceptional person. Thank you for teaching me about basketball, but even beyond that, teaching me that it’s not all about basketball. It’s about what’s happening in the world, about your family, just for everything. Thank you for being an amazing human being that you are.”
Duncan closed out his speech by talking about his path from a wannabe Olympic swimmer to NBA superstar — and now a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
“This story and journey doesn’t make sense,” he said. “I worked my butt off. I was blessed and guided by so many people, and improbable scenarios to get where I am today. To all the people I mentioned and all the ones I didn’t — my Spurs family, my Wake Forest family, my Virgin Islands family — thank you, I appreciate and love you all. Good night.”