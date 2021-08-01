Track and field athletes Chantel Malone and Kyron McMaster both pulled off firsts for the British Virgin Islands over the weekend at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Malone — competing in the women’s long jump — became the first athlete from the territory to advance to an Olympic final when she finished third in her semifinal Sunday morning (late Saturday night in the BVI and U.S. Virgin Islands) at Olympic Stadium.
“I may be the first athlete to make it to the finals but honestly, that’s always been the goal and to actually be on that podium,” said Malone, who also earned the BVI’s first-ever gold medal at the 2019 Pan American Games. “The goal is to execute and hopefully we will be good but it’s a tough field out there with a lot of automatic qualifiers, so I just have to bring my ‘A game’ and stay focused.”
A little over 12 hours after Malone’s effort, McMaster — competing in the men’s 400-meter hurdles — became the first male athlete from the BVI to make it into an Olympic final when he won his semifinal race Sunday night (early Sunday morning in the BVI and USVI).
“We agreed that we just wanted to advance to the finals — that’s all there was, to get into the finals,” said McMaster, who took the gold medal in the event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. “Obviously, we accomplished that goal.
“I’m not letting my body feel too many emotions — the goal is not finished as of yet. I’ll let my family and friends feel those emotions for me right now, but we’re in the homestretch. We want to complete the race, giving all my best, and see what happens after that.”
Malone advanced to the women’s long jump final — scheduled for 10:50 a.m. Tuesday morning (9:50 p.m. late Monday night in the BVI and USV) — by posting a jump of 6.82 meters (22 feet, 4½ inches). That not only surpassed the automatic qualifying mark of 6.75 meters (22 feet, 1¾ inches), but it was fifth-best overall.
However, Malone didn’t complete that jump until her third and final attempt — she had scratched on her first two jumps, and was in real danger of not advancing.
“I’m not going to lie — those first two jumps, I was like ‘What is going on?’,” said Malone, whose best jump this season is a BVI-record 7.08 meters (23 feet, 2¾ inches). “But I kept reminding myself, ‘It only takes one jump.’ I kinda had to kick myself for that last jump, reminding myself ‘C’mon, you do this in practice on short approach every day; you at least need [6.]60 [meters].
“But I’m excited and happy to be going into the finals, and with an [6.]82 [meters], because you know I’ve been struggling with being 100[%] healthy and stuff like that. To be able to go out there and be able to hit 6.82 was the reassurance that I need. Honestly, I feel like it’s a testament to my growth as an athlete. The old me would have folded after I had two bad jumps, but today I just reminded myself that it only takes one [jump] and that if I executed, then I’d be fine. Now we’re on to the finals.”
Serbia’s Ivana Spanovic led the semifinals with a 7.00-meter (22 feet, 9½ inch) jump, just ahead of Germany’s Malaika Mihambo (6.98 meters, or 22 feet, 8 7/8 inches). Malone finished within inches of United States jumpers Brittney Reese (6.86 meters, or 22 feet, 6 1/8 inches) and Tara Davis (8.85 meters, or 22 feet, 5 7/8 inches).
Also qualifying for the women’s long jump final were Nigeria’s Ese Brume, Sweden’s Khaddi Sagnia, Great Britain’s Abigail Irozura, Trinidad and Tobago’s Tyra Gittens, Ukraine’s Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, Great Britain’s Jazmin Sawyers and Australia’s Brooke Stratton.
As for McMaster, the Tortola native won the third and final semifinal race in 48.26 seconds, just 0.1 seconds ahead of runner-up Rasmus Magi of Estonia (48.36).
However, McMaster’s time was only seventh-fastest among the eight hurdlers making the final, scheduled for 12:20 p.m. Tuesday (11:20 p.m. Monday night in the BVI and USVI).
“Rather than thinking too much on the race, I just kept a level head, played some games online with my friends,” said McMaster, who also won his heat race Friday (late Thursday night in the BVI and USVI) in 48.79 seconds. “I just wanted to keep myself composed. Once I got to the track, it was solely to zone in and keep my same routine.
“We achieved our goal the way we wanted to. Now it’s just rest, get my body tuned up and get ready for the finals on Tuesday. I’ll be discussing that with Coach [Lennox Graham] tonight, and whatever he says goes. If he tells me ‘Don’t sleep tonight,’ then I wouldn’t sleep. Literally everything is on Coach now.”
The top two finishers from each of the three semifinal races advanced to the men’s 400 hurdles final, as well as the top two remaining times from the non-qualifiers.
Leading the field in Norway’s Karsten Warholm, who set the world record in the event (47.30 seconds) a month ago. He also won his heat race in 47.30 seconds, just edging out Brazil’s Alison dos Santos (47.31).
Also qualifying for the final were U.S. hurdler Rai Benjamin (47.37), Qatar’s Abderrahman (47.47), Turkey’s Yasmani Copello (47.88) and Italy’s Alessandro Sibilio (47.93).
“The race went well,” said Graham, also an assistant track and field coach at Clemson. “The idea was to get the big ‘Q,’ which is [finishing in the] top two. We were able to pull out the win. At the end of the day, we got a good lane [Lane No. 4]. In the final, we just have to be a little more aggressive at the start. The race will flow from there. The semifinal was perfect — you run for the position, you don’t necessarily run for the time. So we got the position, and that was beautiful.
“This is a historic day for the BVI — first and second-ever Olympic finalist, and it all happened within the same day. It’s very exciting for us to be a part of, and now we’re going to take it one step further in the final and give it our best.”
Barnes, U.S.A. still in Top 10
St. Thomas native Nikki Barnes and teammate Lara Dallman-Weiss had another best day — and their worst — on the water early Sunday afternoon (late Saturday night in the BVI and USVI) in the fourth day of racing in the women’s 470 class.
Sailing for the United States, Barnes, 26 and an lieutenant in the U.S. Coast Guard, and Dallman-Weiss, 32, finished an Games-worst 19th in their first race, only to bounce back with a runner-up finish in the day’s second race — their best finish so far at the Tokyo Games — in the waters off Zushi, Japan.
“It’s all really hot and light [in terms of weather conditions], and it’s very much about the first beat,” Dallman-Weiss said. “In our first race today, we didn’t happen to have the best first beat and we weren’t able to come back after that. In the second race we had an ‘O flag’ [a signal from the race committee to indicate that pumping the sails is allowed during racing] up the whole race. And I had a fire lit in me after the first race. In the second race, we worked really well together and it was a constant negotiation between working on height, speed, and being physical.”
The good and bad finish — which was eliminated from their total — kept Barnes and Dallman-Weiss in the Top 10 in points, sitting in ninth place through eight races with 60 points, just two points ahead of Germany’s Luise Wanser and Anastasiya Winkel (62 points).
Great Britain’s Hannah Mills, the gold medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and crewmate Eilidh McIntyre finished first and third, and climbed atop the women’s 470 class points with 18, just one ahead of Poland’s Agnieszka and Jolanta Ogar, who had led the first six races. France’s Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz remain third with 28 points.
The women’s 470 class will hold its final two races back at Enoshima Yacht Harbour — the site of the 1964 Tokyo Games’ sailing competition — beginning at 12:05 p.m. today (11:05 p.m. late Sunday night in the BVI USVI). The medal race, in which points are doubled, will be held at 2:33 p.m. Wednesday (1:33 a.m. Wednesday morning in the BVI and USVI).
Coming up
Eddie Lovett, the USVI’s lone track and field athlete, will runs his first heat race in the men’s 110-meter hurdles, which begin at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday evening (6:10 a.m. Tuesday morning in the BVI and USVI). Lovett also ran for the U.S. Virgin Islands in the 2016 Rio Olympics.