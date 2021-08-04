It didn’t take Tortola native Kyron McMaster very long to figure out that the finals of the men’s 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could be something special — and very, very fast.
“After the second hurdle, I said ‘s---’,” McMaster said. “This year has taught me a lot, especially with these guys. If you go after them, it’s suicidal.”
“Them,” in this case, was Norway’s Karsten Warholm and American hurdler Rai Benjamin, who posted the fastest two times ever in finishing first and second in the men’s 400 hurdles final Tuesday afternoon (late Monday night in the Virgin Islands) at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.
Warholm, who set the world record of 46.70 seconds just a month earlier, shattered that mark in taking the gold medal in 45.94 seconds — more than three-quarters of a second faster.
Benjamin, whose personal best of 47.82 seconds came at the U.S. Olympic Trials just a week before Warholm’s then-record run, blew that mark away as well in taking the silver medal in 46.17 seconds.
McMaster was fast as well — his time of 47.08 seconds was a British Virgin Islands national record — but was just over a third of a second behind bronze medalist Alison dos Santos of Brazil (46.72 seconds).
And McMaster was happy to have it, even if he missed out on a medal.
“It felt amazing,” said McMaster, whose time Tuesday would have put a gold medal around his neck in the last six Olympics. “The problem was to come out and execute the race as best as possible. I felt I did that to the best of my abilities, but in this day and age 47.0 doesn’t get you a medal — 47.0 would have been a world record or Olympic record four years ago, eight years ago, whatever the case is. But now, 47.08 does not get you a medal at the Olympics.”
To back that statement up, McMaster just had to take a close look at the finals field for the 2020 Tokyo Games — of the eight finalists, only two runners did not set some sort of record.
In addition to Warholm’s unbelievable world record — the first to break the 46-second mark — Benjamin and dos Santos both set continental records. And in addition to McMaster, Turkey’s Yasmani Copello (sixth in 47.81 seconds) and Estonia’s Rasmus Magi (seventh in 48.11 seconds) both set national records.
Only Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba (fifth in 47.12 seconds) and Italy’s Alessandro Sibilio (eighth in 48.77 seconds) missed out on national records — but Samba did set a season’s best time.
“When you have a field where there’s three runners posting their best in 46s [seconds] and then you have two or three other guys banging on 47s [seconds] consistently, you can expect fantastic stuff when it comes to a championship or Olympic finals when all those guys are focused on one thing — executing and getting a medal,” McMaster said.
“Today what you saw was the epitome of greatness — just not from me, but obviously from the three athletes ahead of me and even the athletes behind me. Everyone that went out there were the best, and no one ever thought that a 47.0 would not get you a medal. But 46 is now the top three places for a medal now.
“These guys are not the average runners anymore. I’m trying to put myself in that category, but until I get a medal, until I beat them, that’s when I’ll consider myself on that level.”
That Warholm would take the gold — and take a sledgehammer to the world record in the process — didn’t come as a surprise to McMaster, who has been among the elite group of runners challenging the Norwegian since he burst onto the track scene by winning the 2017 World Championships.
“Honestly, being around Warholm the past three or four years, this has been coming,” McMaster said. “The way he’s been progressing, it was on the horizon. It could be far for me or anybody else, but it was well within eyesight for him.”
There were some consolation prizes of a sort for McMaster — not only by breaking his own national record, but posting the best-ever finish by a BVI athlete the Olympics.
That record had been set less than an hour earlier at Olympic Stadium when Chantel Malone finished 12th in the women’s long jump final. Before that, it was held by sailors Robin Tattersall, Robert Hirst and John Shirley, who finished 17th in the men’s soiling division at the 1992 Barcelona Games.
And his name will be associated with that men’s 400 hurdles final — already being considered one of the greatest races in Olympic history.
“When people go back and look at this race, from now on they’re going to see this result and they’re going to see my name, so I’m grateful for that,” McMaster said.
“Obviously, all of us are young and we’re still hungry, so you can expect us year after year — until all of us hang up our shoes — to beat on each other consistently.”