Just a couple years ago, Orion Mills thought his chances of playing soccer in college had passed him by.
But some advice from a friend led the St. Thomas native to Averett University, an NCAA Division III school in Danville, Va., where Mills has become a standout player for the Cougars.
Heading into today’s Old Dominion Conference opener at home against Virginia Wesleyan, the 20-year-old Mills is tied for second on the Panthers (2-3-2) in goals (two) and shots on goal (six).
Both of Mills’ goals this season have come in Averett’s last two games, and give the 5-foot-9 sophomore midfielder five career goals in 20 game appearances.
“It’s been an adjustment, especially playing the way Coach Phil [Philip Wilson] likes to play,” Mills said during a Zoom interview Monday. “There’s a lot of passing the ball. We play a lot of possession-based tactics, so I definitely had to get used to passing the ball more and building up the play, rather than just kicking the ball and running. That was the biggest thing.”
However, adjusting to a different style of play is nothing new to Mills.
He first took up the game while in kindergarten at Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy, along with some other now-notable soccer players from the territory, such as USVI National Team players Quinn and Grant Farrell.
“I started off with all of those kids; we came up around the same time,” Mills said.
Mills then moved stateside with his family, and spent his elementary and middle school years in Apex, N.C. He spent a year at the IMG Academy’s soccer program in Bradenton, Fla., and two more years in California before returning to St. Thomas, graduating from Ivanna Eudora Kean High School in 2021.
Mills was set to attend Cleveland State University, but only as a “walk-on” with the Vikings’ men’s soccer team — and little hopes of getting any playing time.
Then he heard from Dylan Hoschek, already a sophomore forward-midfielder at Averett and a friend from Mills’ soccer days in Apex.
“He recommended I make a highlight tape,” Mills said. “I did that, and later that night Coach Phil texted me and said he was interested in having me on his team.”
So what did Wilson — now in his ninth year coaching the Cougars after three years there as an assistant — see in Mills’ tape?
“The way Orion plays, he was obviously physically ready for the college game,” Wilson said. “He had had excellent coaching from his experience back home in the U.S. Virgin Islands and the teams he had played for in the states.
“He was a big, strong, athletic forward that had a great change of pace, and great confidence to shoot from anywhere on the field. That’s what you want from an attacking player.”
Just one little problem — the start of classes at Averett was about two weeks away.
“It was a little bit of a quick decision there,” Wilson said. “I think we got everything taken care of in about 10 days. But again, he’s been a great addition. He’s scored some important goals for us.”
Mills has also benefitted from his time with the USVI Men’s National Team in the CONCACAF Nations League Qualifiers this past June — his first-ever callup to the senior team.
Mills scored his first international goal — on June 6 in the USVI’s 3-2 win over Turks and Caicos Islands, which ended the Dashing Eagles’ four-year, nine-match winless streak.
Mills is also getting an education on different styles of play from his teammates as well. Just over half the 25-man squad come from overseas — Argentina, Denmark, England, Germany, Spain and Sweden.
“It’s good to really incorporate all the different styles,” Mills said. “But we call come together to play Phil’s style at the end, which has worked out for us.”
All the different coaches and styles of play he’s had to adjust to over the years has made a difference in his performance with Averett.
“Definitely,” Mills said. “I was fortunate to have a lot of really good coaches, and being able to adapt is a skill I learned at a very young age.”