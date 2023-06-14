A series of clinics for adaptive sports – for people with disabilities -- will be held this weekend at two sites in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
On St. Croix, an archery/para-archery clinic will be held Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the St. Croix Archery Range in Fredericksted.
On St. Thomas, clinics for both archery/para-archery and cycling/para-cycling will be held Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School near Estate Bovoni.
Heading up the clinics will be Drew Hairston, a St. Thomas native and founder of Salvage Life VI. Hairston recently became the first Virgin Islander to compete in the UCI Paracycling Road World Cup. He will also represent the USVI in the ParaPan American Games in Santiago, Chile, this fall.
Participation is free for all, with registration online at www.salvagelifevi.org. Those who pre-register for the clinics will receive a Salvage Life VI t-shirt.
For more information, visit the Salvage Life VI website or call 410-660-8588.