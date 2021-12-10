It’s been nearly three weeks since the University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s and women’s basketball teams have played a game.
Normally, that’s a situation that Buccaneers men’s coach Alfonzo Duncan wouldn’t like to see his players face.
But Duncan can also see some positives out of such as long break, as both UVI teams return to action tonight against National Christian College Athletic Association member Trinity Baptist College.
Tonight’s men’s-women’s doubleheader in Jacksonville, Fla., is the first of three the Buccaneers will have over the next five days.
After playing Trinity Baptist, UVI travels to Georgia for the next two doubleheaders — against fellow NAIA members College of Coastal Georgia on Sunday in Brunswick, Ga.; and Truett McConnell University on Wednesday in Cleveland, Ga.
“In some ways, there are some positives,” Duncan said. “The guys get the opportunities to rest their bodies, and get through exams without any real distractions.
“That’s how we’re looking at it — it’s a chance for us to regroup and try to get some things done.”
The Buccaneers’ men are 1-7, having lost their last two games, while UVI’s women — led by first-year coach Niki Collins — are 5-3, but they’ve also lost two straight entering this weekend’s road trip.
The time off, Duncan said, also allowed his players to work on some things on the court.
“We got a lot of shooting in,” Duncan said. “We worked on free throws quite a bit the past few weeks, and tried to pay a little more attention to details with our defense, things of that nature.
“It would’ve been good to have gotten right back on the court to be able to build off that first win [against Wilberforce University on Nov. 18]. That would have been huge for us, but unfortunately that wasn’t the case. We’ve got this big gap … and that makes it a little tougher for us.”
This will be the Buccaneers’ third road trip this season — the men’s team is 1-4 in road games, the women are 3-2 — but it may be their toughest stretch yet.
UVI’s first road series, against Morris College in South Carolina on Oct. 29-30, was a two-game series; its second road trip, against Wilberforce University and Central State University in Ohio, was three games over three days.
This weekend’s series will have the Buccaneers’ men and women each playing three games over five days, with lots of traveling in between — nearly 70 miles from Jacksonville to Brunswick, Ga.; then more than 380 miles to Cleveland, Ga.
“Now we get a chance to play a few games before they go home for the [Christmas] break,” Duncan said.
However, Duncan believes that, at least for his team, all three games this weekend are “winnable” — Trinity Baptist’s Eagles are 2-6, Coastal Georgia’s Mariners are 4-6, while Truett McConnell’s Bears are 6-4.
On the women’s side, the Buccaneers also have three winnable games — Trinity Baptist is 0-4, Coastal Georgia is 3-9 (with a game against the University of Mobile the day before), and Truett McConnell is 5-5.
“I think we’ve gotten through the toughest part of our schedule,” Duncan said. “But we’re playing on the road, and anything can happen. Anything on the road is going to be tough.
“Hopefully, I’d like to win all three, but if we can come back 2-1, that would be huge for us going into the New Year.”