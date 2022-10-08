When hurricanes Irma and Maria blew through the U.S. Virgin Islands in September 2017 and left all sorts of damage in their wake, Arthur Hector Jr. feared that the storms would deal a death blow to drag racing in the territory.
Fast forward five years, and Hector is now counting the minutes until the planned “soft opening” of the St. Croix Motorsports Complex takes place this weekend.
The St. Croix Motorsports Complex — a quarter-mile drag strip located near Rohlsen Airport — will be available today to local drag racers for a “test and tune” session from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Sunday, the first paying races in more than five years will be held at the track.
“Yeah, it’s been a long, long road,” said Hector, president of the Caribbean Drag Racing Association since 2018 and a drag racer himself. “I didn’t think it would take this long; I was hoping that we could have gotten things done faster. But with the processes we were going through and everything that was going on at the time, things didn’t materialize the way we expected them to.”
Most of the damage suffered on St. Croix came thanks to Hurricane Maria, which was a Category 5 storm when it crossed through the island on Sept. 20. The Motorsports Complex was one of those, with its concession stands, grandstands, bathrooms, control tower and offices all losing roofs and suffering structural damage.
To add insult to injury, the Motorsports Complex had two generators stolen after the storms, according to Hector. “They broke into the concession area and stole the generator the first time,” Hector said. “We relocated the other generator and they broke in and stole that one. It had been donated to us by a local business owner.”
With all the damage and little to no resources available at the time to rebuild, that left St. Croix’s drag racers wondering what to do next.
“I tell you, some people had taken their cars away from the island,” Hector said. “There were a few that moved their cars to Puerto Rico, a few individuals had even gone to the mainland [United States]. Some of them are still there on the mainland.
“People had virtually stopped working on their cars because they probably figured that we’d never get the track repaired. But I figured that once we were allowed to rebuild, individuals would come back. I figured that would happen once they could see something happening.”
It took a little time — and a lot of funding — to see something happen at the St. Croix Motorsports Complex.
Donations from private businesses — for example, VIGL Operations committed $100,000, and Home Depot provided materials to rebuild several buildings, according to Hector — got things started.
“That moved us forward,” Hector said. “And we’ve had some volunteers helping us along the way, donating their time to help us get through some of the things that had to be done.”
But it was funding from the Virgin Islands government that really got the ball rolling.
In late February 2020, the V.I. Legislature and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. approved $500,000 in funding for the first round of repairs to the Motorsports Complex; an additional $675,500 was approved in October 2021 for the second round of work.
The first round of work covered repaving the drag strip and runoff area, construction of Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant grandstands and a new control tower with VIP seating. The second round funded adding a security wall, paving of the drag strip’s return road, leveling the racing lances, internal fencing and repairs to restrooms and concession stands.
Now that the Motorsports Complex is nearly back in action, the team owners who have been waiting for racing to return are ready to get back on the track.
Because of the length of time since the last race, this weekend’s runs will restrict the drivers and teams to or slower runs, according to Hector.
“That’ll give them the opportunity to get their feet wet, and get used to the new surface,” said Hector, who expects nearly two dozen teams — evenly split between cars and motorcycles — for this weekend’s races.
“Everybody’s getting excited about bringing their vehicles back out to be able to race. I have a race car myself, but I haven’t had any time to work on my car because I was busy dealing with the track and getting it up and running.”
