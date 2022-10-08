When hurricanes Irma and Maria blew through the U.S. Virgin Islands in September 2017 and left all sorts of damage in their wake, Arthur Hector Jr. feared that the storms would deal a death blow to drag racing in the territory.

Fast forward five years, and Hector is now counting the minutes until the planned “soft opening” of the St. Croix Motorsports Complex takes place this weekend.

— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.