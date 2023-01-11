ST. THOMAS — For the last two years, Kenny Todman kept working, waiting and wondering if the IAA/McDonald’s Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational would ever resume.
Well, the wait is over for Todman and the U.S. Virgin Islands’ boys and girls high school basketball teams, as the territory’s premier tournament returns this weekend after a two-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MLK Jr. Invitational will begin Friday and run through its championship games Monday morning, with all games being played at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium.
And that’s a satisfying feeling for the tournament’s long-time director.
“It feels good to get back in the swing of things,” Todman said. “And we have teams that haven’t been here in quite a while.”
Schools from both the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands are represented in this year’s tournament.
On the girls side, defending champion Charlotte Amalie High School will face St. Thomas rivals Ivanna Eudora Kean High and Antilles School, and St. Croix’s Central High School in a round-robin format.
“We almost had six teams, but for one reason or another the other two teams couldn’t do it,” Todman said. “Still, this is a good number — we haven’t had four in quite a while.”
The top team out of round-robin play moves on to Monday’s championship game, while the second- and third-place teams play for a title game berth Sunday evening.
“We’ve been practicing since December,” said Mark Daniel, Antilles’ varsity girls coach. “This is a good preseason tournament for us. We’ll see the other teams in our district, and see where we are in relation to them.
“Last season was really kind of abbreviated, just something to keep the kids active. But now we’re going to get a full season in, get practice in and develop the kids’ skills.”
However, it’s the boys side of the MLK Jr. Invitational that’s drawing the most notice, with what Todman said was the largest field “in eight or nine years.”
Ten boys teams are entered — defending champion Charlotte Amalie High, Ivanna Eudora Kean High and Antilles School from St. Thomas; Gifft Hill School from St. John; Central High, Free Will Baptist Christian School, Good Hope Country Day School and Educational Complex High School from St. Croix; and Elmore Stoutt High School and Bregado Flax Educational Center from the BVI.
“It’s a good amount of teams, and it’s good to see them getting back into it,” Todman said. “We actually had interest from teams in Puerto Rico and even Chicago. We’re looking forward to getting them in here next year.”
The boys field is playing a double-elimination format, with the two survivors playing for the MLK Jr. Invitational championship Monday morning following the girls title game.
And for the boys teams — especially those in the St. Croix and St. Thomas-St. John IAA leagues — its a good “first look” at the competition for the upcoming season.
“We’re really excited to get back in the groove,” said Charlotte Amalie High head coach Ajani George, whose team won the 2020 boys title. “I’m looking forward to see the competition for the upcoming season, to see what the competition looks like and what they have.
“We’re looking forward to the St. Croix teams coming over, the St. John team, and the BVI teams coming over. We’re very excited [the MLK Jr. Invitational] is going again.”
— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.