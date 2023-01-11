ST. THOMAS — For the last two years, Kenny Todman kept working, waiting and wondering if the IAA/McDonald’s Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational would ever resume.

Well, the wait is over for Todman and the U.S. Virgin Islands’ boys and girls high school basketball teams, as the territory’s premier tournament returns this weekend after a two-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.