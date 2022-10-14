For the past two years, the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association has had plans at the ready to resume play in its USVISA Premier League; all league officials needed was the OK from the Virgin Islands Government to go ahead.
Consider that “OK” finally received.
After the long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the USVISA will return to action in its club-level league beginning this weekend on St. Thomas.
The nine-team Premier League will hold two matches Sunday afternoons at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field on the East End of St. Thomas; the St. Croix teams will open play the following week, playing matches on Thursday and Saturday evenings at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Lishati Bailey, a former USVI National Team player and now the USVISA’s secretary general. “You know the difficulties we’ve had in trying to get things restarted. But we’re very excited and very happy, especially for our players.
“Many of them were having problems due to COVID — they couldn’t play a lot, and were getting out of shape. A lot of people actually gave up on soccer because they didn’t see any competition happening. Hopefully this gives us some rejuvenation, a spark back to the sport.”
This is the fourth year of the Premier League’s existence after it was formed by the USVISA in 2018 from separate leagues on St. Croix and St. Thomas, but the league has really only completed one full season — the inaugural season in 2018-2019.
The Premier League’s 2019-2020 season was aborted two months in, after COVID-19 spread worldwide, and the shutdown continued with the 2020-2021 season.
One attempt was made in November 2020 to resume play in the Premier League with a six-team “mini-tournament” at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex. But those plans were shelved days after they were announced due to what USVISA officials said was “miscommunication” between it and officials with the V.I. Health Department.
However, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines earlier this year, the local Health Department did the same, allowing the USVISA to move forward in earnest with its plans to resume the Premier League. The clubs were informed of the league’s resumption at the USVISA’s general congress in late August.
There were concerns within the USVISA about resuming play — basically, would there be enough players and teams available? And both the players and teams had their concerns, as well.
“Finally, y’know — it’s about time,” said Helenites SC forward-midfielder Raejae Joseph, who also plays on the USVI Men’s National Team. “We’ve been hoping that this time would come for a while now. Obviously, 2020 was pretty much a dead year; 2021, we had some hopes that it would return, but those hopes disappeared quickly. Then we were expecting earlier this year for the league to start.
“But it’s the end of the road — we’re just excited to finally have some soccer to play again on the island. Some of my teammates were getting restless and annoyed by the situation, but there’s a sense of relief now that the league is starting back.”
According to Bailey, due to the disparity in the number of teams on each island, the St. Croix division (which has four teams) will have three rounds of play, while the five-team St. Thomas-St. John division will play two rounds. From there, the top two teams from each island advance to the league’s championship tournament.
That’s a change from past years, in which the league had matches between the two islands’ teams as part of the schedule. But Bailey said that due to the rising cost of transportation, USVISA officials decided to limit the inter-island play to just the championship tourney.
“We were putting three times the amount of money into the airlines than we were into our own league and clubs,” Bailey said. “That’s why we decided to revert back to the way we had traditionally done it.”
Still, the U.S. Virgin Islands is among the last territories in the Caribbean to resume play in its club league, but the league champion would now become eligible to play in CONCACAF’s club-level tournaments.
“We’ve always had a plan — we just had to wait for the government’s blessing to implement the plan,” Bailey said. “Now we’ve got it.”