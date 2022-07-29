St. Croix’s Yared Alfred made it through the first round, only to fall in the second round of eliminations at the Junior and Infantile Tennis International Championships’ under-14 tournament.
The tournament, sanctioned by the International Tennis Federation and then Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation, is being held in Cancun, Mexico.
Alfred, who qualified in the boys main draw G-A division, beat Costa Rica’s Alberto Mora 6-0, 3-6, 6-0 in the first round of eliminations. However, he then lost to top-seeded Alfonso Cossio of Mexico in the next round, 6-2, 6-2.
Alfred was also playing in the boys doubles, teaming with William McCartney of the Bahamas. Alfred and McCartney won their first-round match against Gianluigi Martini of Guatemala and Matias Scheauffler of El Salvador 6-7 (3), 6-2, 12-10. However, they were knocked out in the semifinals in a 4-6, 6-3, 10-4 loss to Jackson MacTaggart and Jerald Carroll of the Bahamas.
Meanwhile, St. Thomas’ Rohan Nelthropp lost his first-round match in the boys main draft G-3 division, falling to Guatemala’s Mateo Herrerte 6-0, 6-1.