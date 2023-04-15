TORTOLA — Anguilla’s under-15 boys soccer team picked up its second victory in the Overseas Territories tournament Friday, fending off an improved U.S. Virgin Islands team 1-0.
Anguilla midfielder Kemari Gumbs found open space outside the box, then fired a long pass that sailed over the outstretched right hand of USVI goalie Caden Cox in the 14th minute for what turned out to be the game’s lone score.
Each side had their chances on goal, but could not convert their shots into a score. USVI’s Donovan Berry’s attempt off a free kick was saved by Anguilla goalie Shemor Browne to keep them out the nets just before halftime.
“I see improvement. I see more fight in them but our team doesn’t get a lot of play because soccer isn’t big in the USVI,” U.S. Virgin Islands head coach Eustace Bailey said.
“We’re growing the game right now. Each chance we get to play, you see a little more fight and I’m proud of how they came out and responded today, compared to the last game (a 6-0 loss to BVI).”
Anguilla coach Kapil Battice said it was a good game between the teams, but his team looked a bit tired.
“Their player Donovan (Berry) gave us some trouble, but fortunately, they didn’t score on us,” he said. “That’s good for us. They had more rest than us. Obviously, that helped them, but I think our boys held out well.”
While Anguilla made two valiant attempts to score in stoppage time that were saved by Cox, Bailey said he liked his team’s attempts.
“As a matter of fact, we had the first chance on goal and should have been up 1-nil,” he said of Paul Giordano’s shot that went wide left. “But unfortunately that’s how the game goes. Sometimes you need a bit of luck.”
The USVI will face Anguilla again at 5 p.m. today, then wrap up play against the British Virgin Islands at 10 a.m. Sunday. Anguilla and the BVI will close out the tournament at 4 p.m. Sunday.