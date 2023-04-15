TORTOLA — Anguilla’s under-15 boys soccer team picked up its second victory in the Overseas Territories tournament Friday, fending off an improved U.S. Virgin Islands team 1-0.

Anguilla midfielder Kemari Gumbs found open space outside the box, then fired a long pass that sailed over the outstretched right hand of USVI goalie Caden Cox in the 14th minute for what turned out to be the game’s lone score.