TORTOLA — Midfielder Raynel Martin scored early for the match’s lone goal as Anguilla’s defense dominated the British Virgin Islands in a 1-0 victory Sunday to end the Overseas Territories under-15 boys soccer tournament.
Martin scored off a combination play on the right flank 10 minutes into the match for Anguilla, which finished the three-team tournament with an 4-0-0 record, beating both the host BVI U-15 squad twice and the U.S. Virgin Islands twice.
“I don’t know if the BVI players thought it was an offside because they stopped a bit in their tracks, but it was good for my player as he carried on, ended up in the box and it was a good finish,” Anguilla head coach Kapil Battice said.
“Our aim was to improve and from last year to this year, the guys improved greatly. We always try and try and fail, but today we succeeded and it’s good for us.”
Anguilla pressured the British Virgin Islands down to the final whistle in the physical game that saw BVI defender Quyl Billingy and Anguilla midfielder Keondre Belle getting red cards in stoppage time. Anguilla Forward Mekhi Connor and the BVI’s Mario Carter received yellow cards.
BVI coach Cassandra Gregg said her team’s performance was above 60% in the first half but fell under 40% of their complete passes and accuracy in the second half.
“We just lobbed the ball from here to there because they were just trying to rush it off,” Gregg said. “In the second half, things weren’t at the speed I wanted it to be.”
Anguilla goalkeeper Shemor Browne won the tournament’s Golden Glove award, while teammate Nichlason Millington won the Golden Boot award with two goals and two assists. The BVI’s Othniel Gillings was the tournament’s most valuable player.
On Saturday morning, Anguilla overcame an early goal by the U.S. Virgin Islands to finish with a 3-1 victory.
Dylan Berry had put the Dashing Eagles in the lead with his goal in the 18th minute, only for Anguilla to tie the match in the 36th minute on Keyondre Belle’s legger.
Anguilla then added goals in the 52nd minute by Millington and Tiawayne Anderson in the 56th minute.
“There was a questionable call on their first goal and even some of the Anguilla coaches said the ball didn’t cross the goal line, but the referee and the linesman said it did,” USVI coach Eustace Bailey said. “From there, we ended up losing that game.”
The U.S. Virgin Islands lost their final game to the British Virgin Islands 1-0 on Saturday night, as Othniel Gillings scored three minutes before the end of regulation.
“I see that we can play with these teams, they are not above us,” Bailey said. “We had opportunities to win games — especially the last game — we had a chance on a penalty kick but didn’t capitalize. We have a lot of work to do but we are not far from our close neighbors.”