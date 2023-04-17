Anguilla vs BVI U-15s

Anguilla forward Kemari Gumbs, center, splits British Virgin Islands midfielder Kyle Farrington, left, and forward Charlie Potgieter in an attempt to get the ball during Sunday’s final game in the Overseas Territories under-15 boys soccer tournament on Tortola.

Anguilla vs BVI U-15s

 Daily News photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

TORTOLA — Midfielder Raynel Martin scored early for the match’s lone goal as Anguilla’s defense dominated the British Virgin Islands in a 1-0 victory Sunday to end the Overseas Territories under-15 boys soccer tournament.

Martin scored off a combination play on the right flank 10 minutes into the match for Anguilla, which finished the three-team tournament with an 4-0-0 record, beating both the host BVI U-15 squad twice and the U.S. Virgin Islands twice.