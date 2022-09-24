TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Premier Natalio Wheatley expounded on the situation between the Thomas Family and the BVI government Friday regarding a dispute for use of the land at the Ellis Thomas Downs race track.
The horse racing track — named after the family’s father, a noted horseman in the territory — was ordered closed on Sept. 8 after a meeting with officials from the BVI government. The decision cancelled the Labor Day weekend races, which had been rescheduled from Sept. 4 because of weather to Sept. 18.
During Friday’s press conference, Wheatley said there was a 20-year lease signed in 2012 for $170,000 annually, split between the two landowners — Ellis Holdings Ltd. for $90,000 annually for their portion of the track, and $80,000 for the portion owned by the Forbes family.
Wheatley said that in the lease with Ellis Holdings Ltd., there are provisions for a rent review every five years. However, the 2017 review didn’t take place because of Hurricane Irma’s destruction of the track and territory.
In the 2022 rent review, Wheatley said that they came upon some “anomalies” that were noted by the Attorney General’s Chambers.
He said that based on those discussions surrounding the anomalies, there was “some discontent” by the Thomas family, based on what was being said, in terms of the anomalies in the agreement.
“They indicated that what was said to them about these anomalies was that the track couldn’t be used,” Wheatley said. “But we are still in active negotiations with the family.
“Certainly the family has indicated they want an increase in the rent for the track. The increase in what was described to me in one instance would have been 15 times what we pay now. There are some questions about the sustainability of that. So these are some of the challenges we have.”
In addition, Wheatley said that the existing agreement wouldn’t allow for pari-mutuel wagering, something that would make it “more sustainable” to have horse racing in the territory. The existing agreement further made it difficult to have any third parties, or to have other events at the track (including cricket matches) on the inside of what maps officially call “Sea Cows Bay Recreation Ground.”
“All in all, we have to negotiate in the best interest of the people of the Virgin Islands and that’s what we’re seeking to do,” Wheatley said, noting that he has been told of threats of violence against a member of the Thomas family. “I condemn any threats of violence to the family and I would like to see everyone be treated fairly. The government and the taxpayers need to be treated fairly. We want the family to be treated fairly.
“It’s a negotiation. Unfortunately, we were not provided access to use the grounds, even though we have paid the $90,000 (rent) for the year. It’s unfortunate but we’re trying to manage the situation as best we can, in the best interest of everybody involved. Certainly any threats of violence we condemn and let’s try to see if we can get together as mature people and have some discussions as to how we move forward in the best interest of everybody.”
Attempts by The Daily News to contact Marie Elaine Thomas-Griffin — a member of the Thomas family and its official spokesperson in the dispute — for comment have not been returned.