Ellis Thomas Downs

Ellis Thomas Downs

A view of Ellis Thomas Downs from the hills surrounding the Tortola horse racing track. Racing at the facility has been shut down since Sept. 9 due to a dispute between the British Virgin Islands government and the Thomas family, which owns a portion of the land the track sits on.

 Daily News photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Premier Natalio Wheatley expounded on the situation between the Thomas Family and the BVI government Friday regarding a dispute for use of the land at the Ellis Thomas Downs race track.

The horse racing track — named after the family’s father, a noted horseman in the territory — was ordered closed on Sept. 8 after a meeting with officials from the BVI government. The decision cancelled the Labor Day weekend races, which had been rescheduled from Sept. 4 because of weather to Sept. 18.