St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne had a “threepeat” of sorts during her latest Ladies European Tour event.
The 22-year-old Swayne posted three straight rounds at 2-over-par 75 to finish the Aramco Team Series-London’s individual tournament Saturday at 6-over 225.
That left Swayne in a five-way tie for 38th among the 62 players to make the final round cut for the tournament, along with England’s Liz Young, South Africa’s Stacy Lee Bregman, Spain’s Marta Perez and Kelly Whaley of the United States.
Swayne was on her way to her best round of the tournament, held at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England. She was at 1-under through 13 holes, with her lone birdie on the par-5 No. 6.
She then had a pair of double-bogeys over the next three holes – on the par-3 No. 14 and the par-4 No. 16 – to fall to 3-over before making another birdie on the par-3 No. 17.
Swayne earned $3,293.03 for the individual finish, as well as another $1,193.12 for her 26th place in the team event. Her next start will be at the Amundi German Masters tournament on June 30-July 3 in Berlin.