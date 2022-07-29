ST. THOMAS — Louis Penn III was looking for a new place to play men’s college basketball after spending two fruitless years at the University of Tampa.
A happenstance phone call from a coach he met while attending the Emerald Gems Foundation’s annual basketball camp years earlier has led the St. Thomas native to a new home.
Penn made it official Thursday, signing the paperwork to complete his transfer to Brescia University, an NAIA program in Owensboro, Ky.
“It was a step I needed to make,” Penn said before the signing ceremony in front of the more than three dozen players attending the Emerald Gems’ senior camp at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School gymnasium.
“In Tampa, I really wasn’t on the court for anybody to see what I can do, except in practice. Now [with Brescia], there’s an opportunity for everybody to see what o can do, and actually get on the court at the college level.”
Penn was a starter on Antilles School’s varsity boys basketball team until his graduation in 2019, followed by a year at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., playing on its post-graduate team.
That drew the attention of Tampa, an NCAA Division II program in Florida, which offered Penn a “preferred walk-on” spot on the Spartans’ men’s basketball team.
Yet Tampa’s coaches didn’t prefer to use Penn much, if at all. In two seasons, he played a total of 2½ minutes over three games — two games in 2020-21, and just one appearance in 2021-22.
“That situation [at Tampa] wasn’t for somebody looking for a career or something long term in college basketball,” Penn said. “I had to find a better situation for myself.”
Penn put his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, but only drew attention from one school — Dean College, an NCAA Division III school in Boston, Mass.
“They e-mailed me and wanted me to send them some stuff, then I never heard back,” Penn said.
“At that point in time, I literally had nothing — no schools, no offers. I was sitting at home, hoping something would happen.”
Then came an out-of-the-blue phone call from Jonathan Greenaway.
Greenaway, a St. Thomas native who graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School in 1984, met Penn while coaching at one of Emerald Gems’ camps — headed by St. Thomas native Milt Newton, now assistant general manager of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks — several years earlier.
“Every once in a blue moon, we chat,” said Greenaway, a recruiting assistant at Brescia University the past two seasons. “One day, I decided to call him up to see how he was doing.”
One thing led to another, and Greenaway dropped a question to Penn — why don’t you come to Brescia? After a couple of scrimmage sessions, including one last month on St. Thomas, the Spartans made the offer.
“I made that call out of the blue,” Greenaway said. “Then I called [Sarah Gayler, Brescia’s head coach], and said ‘Hey, I’ve got somebody you and I both know, knows how to play and can shoot the basketball.’ She said, ‘Let’s recruit him.’”
That was music to Penn’s ears, who made the transfer official with Thursday’s signing ceremony in front of his parents, Louis Jr. and Tami Penn; and other family members.
Gayler, now entering her third year as the Bearcats’ men’s coach and athletics director, said that the 5-foot, 10-inch Penn would primarily be used as a combo guard — someone who could play either at the point or shooting guard slots.
“He’s a great leader, so that’s one place I really want to put him so he can lead the team,” Gayler said. “Also, as a ‘two’ [shooting guard], it’s going to free him up to be able to shoot, because he is a good 3-point shooter.
“The one thing I like about transfers is they have the experience, they’ve played at the college level, and they know what they’re going into. Usually when you recruit those transfer players, you do ask them to step in immediately, to make an impact.”
Nothing would make Penn happier than to see that happen.
“This is a very, very good step,” he said. “I don’t feel like this is taking a step backwards at all; I think I’m taking a step forward.”