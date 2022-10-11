Antilles School’s championship-winning sailing team opened its 2022-2023 season this past weekend with a second-place finish in the Lawrence A. White Invitational regatta in Connecticut.
The Hurricanes, who have seven national team and two individual titles in the program’s history, finished 34 points behind Christchurch (Va.) School in the two-day regatta, held at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn.
Led by Tanner Krygsveld and Lexi Young, who finished first among the A Division teams with 59 points, Antilles School closed out the regatta with 169 total points to 135 for the Seahorses, who took the B Division with 63 points and finished second in A Division.
Krygsveld and Young won six out of 16 races and had seven other top-five finishes in the A Division for the Hurricanes, while Antilles’ B Division team – split between Andy Yu, Ava Hurwitz, Greg Degraff and Grayton Goldsmith – won once and had five other top fives for 110 points, good for seventh in the division.
Rhode Island’s St. George’s School was a close third to Antilles with 178 points, followed by Connecticut’s Brunswick School with 183 and New York’s The Stony Brook School with 194.
Antilles School was one of two teams from the U.S. Virgin Islands competing in the White Invitational. St. Croix’s Good Hope Country Day School finished 11th out of 17 schools with 322 points.
The Panthers’ A Division team of Milo Miller and Miles Timmon finished 10th with 140 points, while Good Hope Country Day’s B Division team of Ariana Schwarts and Chloe Shurr was 13th with 182 points.
Miller and Timmon teamed up for four top-five and six other top-10 finishes in the A Division races, while Schwarts and Shurr had a pair of top-fives and four other top-10s in the B Division races.