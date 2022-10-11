Antilles School’s championship-winning sailing team opened its 2022-2023 season this past weekend with a second-place finish in the Lawrence A. White Invitational regatta in Connecticut.

The Hurricanes, who have seven national team and two individual titles in the program’s history, finished 34 points behind Christchurch (Va.) School in the two-day regatta, held at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn.