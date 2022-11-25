ST. THOMAS — Arkansas’ women’s basketball team is undefeated, and has rolled through most of its opposition this season.
But Northern Arizona gave the Razorbacks a bit of a scare Thursday night at the Paradise Jam … that is, until Arkansas started to assert itself en route to an 82-73 victory in their Reef Division game at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
Samara Spencer scored a career-high 27 points for the still-undefeated Razorbacks (6-0), whose margin of victory Thursday equaled its season low (against Tulsa 10 days ago). Makayla Daniels added 18 points and Saylor Poffenbarger had 13 points.
Olivia Moran led four players in double figures for the Lumberjacks (3-3) with a season-high 17 points. Her twin sister, Nyah Moran, and Emily Rodabaugh added 16 points each, and Regan Schenck had 11 points. Sophie Glancey, the team’s No. 3 scorer at 12.4 points per game, was held scoreless on 0 of 5 shooting before she fouled out early in the second half.
Northern Arizona, making its first Jam appearance, stayed with Arkansas through the first quarter — even leading by as many as four points, 16-12, on Olivia Moran’s layup with 4 minutes, 9 seconds left — and only trailing 38-29 at the half.
Yet even when the Razorbacks began to pull away in the second half, leading by as many as 18 points, the Lumberjacks never seemed to be out of it — as its frequent comebacks showed.
Arkansas’ biggest lead came late in the third quarter, when Spencer hit a pair of free throws to put the Razorbacks up 61-43 with 18 seconds left.
Not even five minutes later, Northern Arizona had cut that in half — and then some. While Arkansas never relinquished the lead, the Lumberjacks did pull within seven points — 70-63 on Nyah Moran’s 3-pointer with 3:36 left — and were consistently within 8-9 points until the end.
Samara Spencer, Arkansas: The 5-foot-7 sophomore guard, last year’s SEC freshman of the year, had a big night for the Razorbacks. She made 10 of 21 from the field (including 3 of 7 on 3-pointers) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line. She also had four rebounds, two assists and a game-high four steals.
Olivia Moran, Northern Arkansas: With Glancey shut out, somebody had to step up. The 5-11 sophomore guard, who averaged 7.4 points per game, did. She easily passed her season highs in scoring, 3-pointers (3 for 3) and overall shooting (6 of 9).
• Both teams were near equal in shooting Thursday — Northern Arizona at 41.9% (26 of 62), Arkansas 41.2% (28 of 68). The differences came in other areas. The Lumberjacks had the better numbers from 3-point range (10 of 25, to 5 of 23 for the Razorbacks), Arkansas definitely had the advantage at the free throw line (21 of 30, to 11 of 14 for NAU).
• Another advantage for the Razorbacks came thanks to their defense, which forced 28 turnovers by the Lumberjacks. That led to 29 points for Arkansas, compared to Northern Arizona’s 19 points off 18 turnovers.
• Thursday’s win gave Arkansas’ Mike Neighbors his 200th career victory as an NCAA Division I head coach. He spent four seasons at Washington (2013-2017) before taking over the Razorbacks’ program beginning with the 2017-2018 season. His career record over 10 seasons is now 200-105.
Northern Arizona next faces another undefeated team — Kansas State — at 6:45 p.m. today in the Reef Division’s second day of action, while Arkansas takes on Clemson at 9 p.m. today.