ST. THOMAS — Arkansas’ women’s basketball team wasn’t playing up to its abilities against Clemson in the first half — and the scoreboard showed it.
But the Razorbacks turned up the offense in the second half at the Paradise Jam tournament, and pulled away from the Tigers for a 76-62 Reef Division victory Friday night at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
After battling through four ties over the first two quarters, Arkansas finally got some distance on Clemson in the third quarter, then increasing its lead to as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter.
That gave the Razorbacks head coach Mike Neighbors his best start since taking over the program in 2017, and the team’s best since 2016.
Makayla Daniels posted a game-high 21 points — that is, before she was ejected midway through the fourth quarter — as four players scored in double figures for Arkansas (7-0). Chrissy Carr added 19 points off five 3-pointers, Saylor Poffenbarger had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Erynn Barnum scored 14 points.
Ale’Jah Douglas had 13 points and Ruby Whitehorn added 10 points for the Tigers (3-3), who have now lost three straight after opening the season with three consecutive wins.
After all those ties in the first half, the sides went through three more before the Razorbacks finally got its second wind.
The last tie, at 31-all with 6 minutes, 35 seconds left in the third quarter, was followed by an eight-point Arkansas run — Daniels hit a 3, followed by back-to-back layups by Barnum (the second leading to a three-point play) — that put them up 39-31.
The Razorbacks would go on to build a double-digit lead by the end of the quarter, going up 49-37, and building it to 21 points early in the fourth, leading 61-40 after back-to-back 3s from Carr with 6:58 left. Clemson would get no closer than 10 points the rest of the game.
Makayla Daniels, Arkansas: The 5-foot-8 senior was an offensive force for the Razorbacks, especially in the first half (12 points). Before her ejection, she was 6 of 12 from the field (including 2 of 5 on 3-pointers) and 7 of 10 on free throws. She also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Ale’Jah Douglas, Clemson: The 5-6 junior, an NJCAA first-team All-American at Western Nebraska CC last season, was just two points off her season best. She made 5 of 11 from the field (including 2 of 4 3-pointers) but only 1 of 4 free throws. She also had three rebounds and three steals.
Friday’s games at the Paradise Jam developed an interesting trend — in three of the four games, the winning teams having players or coaches ejected. Georgia had four of its players tossed during its 68-54 Island Division victory over Virginia Commonwealth, and Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie was thrown out of the Wildcats’ 93-80 Reef Division win over Northern Arizona.
The Razorbacks weren’t immune to this, with Daniels picking up two quick technical fouls (and the subsequent ejection) midway through the fourth quarter against Clemson. Daniels was quickly whistled and tossed with 4:04 left after a verbal confrontation with Tigers guards Daisha Bradford and Ruby Whitehorn, and Neighbors picked up a technical for vehemently arguing the call.
Arkansas will battle another undefeated team — No. 25 Kansas State — for the Reef Division title at 9 p.m. today; in the preliminary game, Clemson takes on Northern Arizona at 6:45 p.m. today.